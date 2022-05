CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville man and his friends are working to spread awareness about the costly and dangerous scams targeting the elderly. Jim Todd’s friend got a call saying they’d won millions of dollars, but had to pay administration costs. His friends, William and Lynda Webster, turned down the scammer, who they say began to threaten them. What the scammer didn’t know is Bill Webster is a former director of the FBI.

