Seattle, WA

Seattle’s Space Needle painted original gold for anniversary

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
SEATTLE (AP) — The roof of Seattle’s iconic Space Needle has been painted “Galaxy Gold” - the original color of of the landmark when it opened during the city’s 1962 World’s Fair.

The 605-foot tower’s paint job is part of the 60th anniversary of Seattle Center, the 74-acre campus that was built for the World’s Fair and now features a sports and performing arts stadium, cultural centers, the city’s popular independent radio station and other amenities.

The anniversary celebration, which began in April, continues for six months.

