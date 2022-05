Honey Lake Valley Resource Conservation District (HLVRCD) – Project Coordinator/Post-Fire Recovery. The Honey Lake Valley Resource Conservation District (HLVRCD) in Susanville, CA, is looking to fill a Project Coordinator position. The HLVRCD is an independent Special District under California statute (CA PRC Division 9). As a public agency, we provide services that conserve, restore and sustain local agricultural and natural resources to the landowners and communities within a large portion of Lassen County. We rely upon grant funding to accomplish our mission and goals.

SUSANVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO