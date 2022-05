The match was deadlocked at 0-0 after the sides played 120 minutes but Liverpool won the penalty shootout 6-5 to lift the FA Cup on the tournament's 150th anniversary. A penalty off the post from Cesar Azpilicueta and a weak effort from Mason Mount that Alisson saved were just enough to see the Reds keep their dream of a quadruple alive. This also makes Chelsea the first club ever to lose three straight FA Cup finals.

