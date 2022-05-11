ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

As Red River Drops, Catfishing to Pick Up

By Warren Abrahamson
newsdakota.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith ample water this spring, catfishing on the Red River of the North should rebound dramatically after a dry and stressful summer for the species in 2021. Anglers can get after these fish for minimal cost and find some great shore and boat angling on the Red this season when things...

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsdakota.com

Valley City Trap Club News 5-12-22

Tuesday night at the trap range was a prime example of North Dakota’s finer days. Beautiful weather. No jigging or bouncing targets. But I’m not going to let a little thing like perfect targets keep me from missing my share. Next Tuesday, May 17th, will be the first...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Farmers Face Mixed Challenges in Spring Wheat, Durum Planting

(NDAgConnection.com) – Planting pace for spring wheat and durum in North Dakota remained painfully slow this last week with very limited fieldwork taking place. Precipitation fell across much of the state in varying amounts. Some areas received 2-4 inches in a short amount of time, further saturating fields and causing additional flooding. The precipitation, along with cooler weather did little to dry things out. The forecast for the current week shows potential precipitation towards the end of the week. Next week brings potential for lower rainfall and warmer temperatures, which will help dry out fields.
AGRICULTURE
newsdakota.com

Valley City Residents Asked To Limit Water Usage

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City residents are being asked to limit their water usage until further notice to help take pressure off the city’s master lift station. Valley City officials told NewsDakota.com that during this current flood warning for Barnes County and Valley City, please limit...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

High Winds Friday Expected to Affect Travel

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is urging all motorists to travel with care. High winds are occurring across the state and can affect travel. During these conditions, high-profile, long-load type, and permitted over dimensional vehicles have restricted travel. North Dakota law restricts movement for these vehicles when wind or other conditions may cause the vehicle or attachment to swerve, whip, sway, or fail to follow in the path of the towing vehicle.
JAMESTOWN, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Spring Valley, MN
newsdakota.com

No Evacuation Order Clausen Springs, Remain Aware

KATHRYN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Heavy rains raised concerns recently in the area regarding Clausen Springs Dam near Kathryn. Barnes County Emergency Manager Sue Lloyd says during the Thursday night heavy rains, there was no breach at the dam. Lloyd added that residents of the area were made aware that...
KATHRYN, ND
newsdakota.com

Exotic Animal Sale Returns for 4th Year in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An enormous consignment of exotic poultry breeds, rabbits, miniature cattle, donkeys, ponies, goats, llamas and more will be available at the Exotic Animal Sale May 15th. “We started this sale in 2019 and it has grown way beyond any of our expectations,” organizer Alisa Foerderer...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Saturday, May 14th Weather

Today: A small chance for shower this afternoon. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then becoming sunny, with a high in the low to mid 60’s. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear,...
ENVIRONMENT
newsdakota.com

Bobbie Olson

Bobbie Olson passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, May 11, 2022 at her apartment at Bridgeview Assisted Living in Valley City, ND. Barbara Jean Breckheimer was born on December 31, 1929 in McHenry, ND, the eldest child of Clifford Breckheimer and Geneva Twete. She grew up on the family farm near Tolna, ND. She graduated from high school in McVille and then completed cosmetology school in Fargo.
VALLEY CITY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catfish#River Basin#Fishing Rod#Grand Forks#Canadian
newsdakota.com

Friday, May 13th Weather

TODAY: SUNNY, WINDY AND COOL. HIGH: MID TO UPPER 60S. WIND: SOUTH/SOUTHWEST 15 TO 35 MPH, GUSTING TO 45 AND 50 MPH. TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND COOL, CONTINUED BREEZY. LOW: 48. WIND: SOUTHWEST 15 TO 25, GUSTING TO 30 MPH. SATURDAY: A FEW MID DAY SHOWERS, OTHERWISE MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY...
ENVIRONMENT
newsdakota.com

Thursday, May 12th Weather

TODAY: CLOUDY AND BREEZY, WITH MORNING RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS. THEN LATE AFTERNOON AND EVENING RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS, A FEW SEVERE WITH AREAS OF HEAVY RAIN, HAIL, AND HIGH WIND GUSTS. HIGH: MID TO UPPER 60S. WIND: EAST/NORTHEAST 10 TO 25 MPH. TONIGHT: RAIN AND SEVERE THREAT UNTIL ABOUT MIDNIGHT, THEN...
ENVIRONMENT
newsdakota.com

Fort Seward Planning 150th Anniversary Celebration

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Fort Seward Site Supervisor Jennie Marks and her volunteers have their sights set on a huge celebration for the historic site in Jamestown this summer. Fort Seward was in operations from 1872 to 1877, where men who served oversaw the building of the railroad through...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Preparing for the Unknown; Medina Fire District Readies Equipment

MEDINA, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Firefighters never know what to expect, so the next best thing is to prepare for anything and expect the unexpected. The Medina Fire District spent some time earlier this week maintaining some of their equipment and units as they prepare for the upcoming summer. Captain Jahleel Opp says recertified equipment also needed to be addressed.
MEDINA, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
newsdakota.com

HI-Liners Golf Recap

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – VCHS boys golf team had 2 meets last week. The Hi-Liners played their own invite which is hosted in Detroit Lakes and Detroit Country Club. Valley City placed 12 out of 13 teams shooting a 402. The Hi-Liners were led by Eric Ingstad playing one of his best rounds of the year carding a 92, then Tucker Orner with a 102, Thomas Pfeifer with a 103, and Alex Rogelstad with a 105. The last two were Ethan Bear with a 106 and Owen Struble with a 126.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Blue Jay Athletics Update: Baseball/Softball Postponed

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Due to rain and forecasted weather for this afternoon, the home Blue Jay baseball game against Minot has been postponed until next week. Jamestown will now play Minot on Friday of next week with a start time of 4:30 PM from Jack Brown Stadium. The Jays head to Williston this weekend for a Saturday doubleheader against the Coyotes before six home games next week, starting on Tuesday against Bismarck St. Mary’s. Jamestown will host St. Mary’s Tuesday, Minot Friday, and Fargo Davies on Saturday. Coverage of those games can be heard on Jamestown 1071/1400, online at newsdakota.com, or on the Jamestown 1071.1 app.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

VCHS Activities Update for May 12th

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – According to VCHS Activities Director Mike Schultz, the following activities have been cancelled or postponed. Softball – Game 5/12/22 vs Shanley – PPD to Saturday May 21 10:30AM. Boys + Girls Track – Meet 5/12/22 @ Kindred High School – Cancelled...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Edgar L Kalmbach

Edgar Kalmbach, 85, of Edgeley, ND, passed away Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022 at his home north of Edgeley. Edgar L. Kalmbach was born April 20, 1937, on the family farm near Jud, ND, the son of John and Ella (Drenth) Kalmbach. He grew up on the family farm where he learned the values of hard work. Edgar graduated from Jud High School in 1955 and worked for a year loading refrigerator rail cars during nights in Fargo, ND. He entered the US Army National Guard in 1959 and served with Company B 142nd Engr. Bn. and was honorably discharged. Edgar bought a farm in 1962 where his home has been since. He was united in marriage to Jean Moench on October 24, 1975. Edgar enjoyed working on his farm, raising cattle, and fixing anything that needed it. He also liked to hunt, fish, trap, and being outside. Edgar was a kind and generous man who always was willing to help others, whether it was building houses and buildings, harvesting or just needing a helping hand.
EDGELEY, ND
newsdakota.com

Jake Fulsom Selected as AVCA Thirty Under 30 Award Winner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (jimmiepride.com) — University of Jamestown assistant volleyball coach Jake Fulsom has been selected as an American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Thirty Under 30 award winner. Founded in 2009, the AVCA Thirty Under 30 Award honors up-and-coming volleyball coaching talent at all levels of the sport. Nominees must...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Spartans Edge Hi-Liners in Pitching Duel

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – It would have been the perfect day for baseball on Friday if it weren’t for the constant wind gusts that would surpass 30 mph at times. Despite the wind the large crowd on hand at Charlie Brown Field in Valley City were treated to a pitchers dual between both teams.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Jamestown School Board Ballot Set

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The ballot for the Jamestown Public School Board has been set. Three seats are open for the urban city area seats. Running for those seats are incumbents Daniel Tweten, Heidi Heim Larson, and Jason Rohr and Stephen R. Resler. There are two seats open to...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

JRVLS Announces 2022 Summer Reading Program

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRVLS) – Readers of all ages will dive into the ocean depths this summer as James River Valley Library System presents “Oceans of Possibilities” during their summer library program. Activities throughout the summer may include crafts, movie events, S.T.E.A.M activities, family events, and more. The...
JAMESTOWN, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy