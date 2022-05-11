As Red River Drops, Catfishing to Pick Up

Edgar Kalmbach, 85, of Edgeley, ND, passed away Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022 at his home north of Edgeley. Edgar L. Kalmbach was born April 20, 1937, on the family farm near Jud, ND, the son of John and Ella (Drenth) Kalmbach. He grew up on the family farm where he learned the values of hard work. Edgar graduated from Jud High School in 1955 and worked for a year loading refrigerator rail cars during nights in Fargo, ND. He entered the US Army National Guard in 1959 and served with Company B 142nd Engr. Bn. and was honorably discharged. Edgar bought a farm in 1962 where his home has been since. He was united in marriage to Jean Moench on October 24, 1975. Edgar enjoyed working on his farm, raising cattle, and fixing anything that needed it. He also liked to hunt, fish, trap, and being outside. Edgar was a kind and generous man who always was willing to help others, whether it was building houses and buildings, harvesting or just needing a helping hand.

EDGELEY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO