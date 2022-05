Last month, we reported four stores opening at the Galleria in North Dallas this spring. This summer, the shopping center is adding five more. Athletic sock company Stance is opening its first Dallas location this month. The footwear brand, which specializes in fun graphic designs, will also sell clothing and other accessories. It’s rite of passage for tweens everywhere to go the mall and get their ears pierced, and late this summer, they can go to the Galleria too. Piercing Pagoda at the end of July is opening jewelry store Banter, which also offers piercing services, next to Build-A-Bear.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO