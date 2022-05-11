Boardman street to close for repairs
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A street in Boardman will be closed for repair work.
Cadillac Drive, between Market Street and Glenwood Avenue, will be closed to traffic for two weeks for culvert repair.Austintown road closed for repairs
Traffic will be detoured along Wildwood Drive.
