Boardman, OH

Boardman street to close for repairs

By Dave Sess
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A street in Boardman will be closed for repair work.

Cadillac Drive, between Market Street and Glenwood Avenue, will be closed to traffic for two weeks for culvert repair.

Austintown road closed for repairs

Traffic will be detoured along Wildwood Drive.

