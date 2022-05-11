Adair County Man Arrested For Sex Offender Registration Violations

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy Marcus Stigall and Deputy Bobby Jones were dispatched to a complaint of a man allegedly trying to get into vehicles off Pinella Drive. Deputies arrived to find 43-year-old Courtney Henson of Lily who had slurred speech, glassy eyes and did not know where he was. During the investigation deputies found that Henson had allegedly been seen at two other locations trying to make entry into residences not his own. Henson was also wanted on an outstanding Knox County warrant for failure to appear in court. He was arrested, and in addition to the warrant, was charged with criminal trespass and public intoxication – controlled substances. Hensley was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO