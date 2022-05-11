ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, KY

Adair County Man Arrested For Sex Offender Registration Violations

By News Staff
935wain.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 5-11-2022 at 11:30 a.m. Adair County Sheriff’s Office along with Columbia Police Department received multiple complaints of a male living under the Campbellsville Street bridge. Complaints ranged from erratic behavior...

www.935wain.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

Man charged with attempted murder bonds out of jail multiple times

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s been almost a year since Derrick Mullins was arrested for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend Stacie Smith in September of 2021. Police say after shooting at Smith and missing, he shot himself in the head. After recovering in the hospital, Mullins answered to his charges in court.
MOUNT VERNON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

OCSO: A traffic violation leads to a marijuana charge

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – A traffic violation led to drug charges in Ohio County this week. Law enforcement officials say on May 12, The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on the Western Kentucky Parkway in Beaver Dam for a traffic violation. OCSO says […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adair County, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, KY
County
Adair County, KY
Columbia, KY
Crime & Safety
somerset106.com

Laurel County Suspicious Person Complaint Leads To Arrest

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy Marcus Stigall and Deputy Bobby Jones were dispatched to a complaint of a man allegedly trying to get into vehicles off Pinella Drive. Deputies arrived to find 43-year-old Courtney Henson of Lily who had slurred speech, glassy eyes and did not know where he was. During the investigation deputies found that Henson had allegedly been seen at two other locations trying to make entry into residences not his own. Henson was also wanted on an outstanding Knox County warrant for failure to appear in court. He was arrested, and in addition to the warrant, was charged with criminal trespass and public intoxication – controlled substances. Hensley was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

12 People Arrested And Over 10,000 Pills Recovered During Drug Operation

Multiple law enforcement organizations from across the Commonwealth have recently arrested 12 individuals and recovered over 10,000 pills during a drug operation. Officials with the DEA Criminal Diversion Group, Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, Barbourville Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and the Manchester Police Department arrested the 12 individuals and managed to seize over $2 million following an investigation into a drug operation out of Louisville.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
kcountry1057.com

Adair County School Bus Involved In Hit And Run

The Columbia Police Department responded to a hit and run on Burksville Street, May 11, after an operator of a gold Buick struck a school bus and fled the scene. Officers were able to identify operator and located subject near his residence on Westwood Drive, less than a mile from the collision.
COLUMBIA, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Police#Machete#Violent Crime#Cross#Sheriff#Cpd
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police Charge Owen County Man with Criminal Abuse

OWENTON, Ky. (05/12/2022) –On April 29, 2022 Kentucky State Police Post 5 received a 911 call in reference to a 7 month old child who was choking in Owenton. It was also reported the child may be having a seizure. The child was transported via Air Evac to the University of Kentucky Hospital.
OWENTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wymt.com

Assault investigation underway in Floyd County

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - State Police from the Pikeville post are investigating an assault that happened earlier this week in Floyd County. Troopers responded to a call Monday at a home on Cane Fork Road in Martin. When they arrived, they found one man, later identified as William Guess, had a cut on his neck.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

McCreary County Woman Arrested following a Traffic Stop on Drug Charges

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, recent training attended by Deputies Derek Dennis and James Barnett on drug interdiction techniques has already paid off. On May 11, 2022, at approximately 6:04 pm Deputy Dennis was working drug interdiction on East Kentucky 90 when he observed a vehicle fitting the criteria of illegal drug transportation and the driver showing driving behaviors that alerted Deputy Dennis. Also, once stopping the vehicle for a traffic violation and while interviewing the driver she showed numerous glues of behavior which was taught in the training course ‘Interdiction Mastermind”. Deputy Dennis was able to recover and seize over 102 grams of crystal methamphetamine and a small amount of other illegal narcotics which was going to be delivered in Wayne County.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Two men plead guilty in Laurel County cockfighting case

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two men charged in connection to a cockfighting operation in Laurel County pleaded guilty, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. The report says 55-year old Rickie D. Johnson pleaded guilty to conspiring to operate Bald Rock Chicken Pit in Laurel County. He could receive up to five years in prison.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Police respond to truck overturned on Russellville Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Traffic occurred on Russellville Road after a boxer truck overturned on Russellville Road. Bowling Green Police say one person has a medical issue, and three other people were taken to the hospital following the accident. The area is now cleared.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wdrb.com

Drug trafficking bust in eastern Kentucky results in thousands of pills and millions in cash seized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A drug trafficking bust in Kentucky uncovered thousands of oxycodone pills and millions of dollars in cash. An investigation from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Kentucky Attorney General's Office, Barbourville Police, Clay County Sheriff's Office and Manchester Police ended with the arrest of 12 people, according to a news release Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy