Adair County Man Arrested For Sex Offender Registration Violations

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, recent training attended by Deputies Derek Dennis and James Barnett on drug interdiction techniques has already paid off. On May 11, 2022, at approximately 6:04 pm Deputy Dennis was working drug interdiction on East Kentucky 90 when he observed a vehicle fitting the criteria of illegal drug transportation and the driver showing driving behaviors that alerted Deputy Dennis. Also, once stopping the vehicle for a traffic violation and while interviewing the driver she showed numerous glues of behavior which was taught in the training course ‘Interdiction Mastermind”. Deputy Dennis was able to recover and seize over 102 grams of crystal methamphetamine and a small amount of other illegal narcotics which was going to be delivered in Wayne County.
