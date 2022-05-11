Expected 80-degree weekend warmup follows hail, lightning in Sonoma County

After bouts of rain, hail and lightning in parts of Sonoma County this week, clear conditions have arrived, along with a warming trend that is expected to usher in low- to mid-80-degree temperatures over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Santa Rosa was among the wettest spots in the county this week, weather service data show. A rain gauge downtown logged nearly a half inch of precipitation.

Most locations saw less than a tenth of an inch of rain this week. Gauges in Healdsburg, Rohnert Park and Sebastopol recorded about 0.02 inches, and Bodega Bay saw about 0.05 inches.

Hail arrived Monday and Tuesday afternoons in scattered locations around the county.

Tuesday afternoon also saw an estimated 10 to 20 lightning strikes in the county, according to weather service meteorologists, who noted that there were also lightning strikes in Napa and Solano counties that afternoon.

Lightning strikes are “fairly unusual for May but not unprecedented,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Lorber said Wednesday afternoon. “It’s pretty atypical — an every few years type of event.”

He said the region is already into the dry season, “yet a very potent cold system came through, causing the instability, which led to small hail, lightning and showers. Those things go hand in hand.”

A tree hit by a lightning strike caught fire in Glen Ellen, and an NBC Bay Area video showed firefighters spraying water on the flames.

“Everything was really wet up there, it kind of looked like it snowed,” said Doug Todd, a Kenwood Fire Protection District firefighter. “There was a good patch of hail on the ground, but the tree was going pretty good. There was a lot of energy from it getting hit.”

It took firefighters about three hours to extinguish the flames, according to Todd.

The precipitation this week came with unseasonably cold temperatures (highs in the low 60s; about 7 to 12 degrees below normal, and a Wednesday morning low in the mid-30s), and even with the warming trend “temperatures will remain a few degrees below normal” until Friday, weather service meteorologists said.

In Santa Rosa, weather service forecasters anticipated a high of 68 degrees on Thursday, 79 degrees on Friday, 84 degrees on Saturday and 81 degrees on Sunday.

The normal high temperature for those days is 74 degrees, according to weather service data.

Cooler temperatures are expected along the Sonoma Coast this weekend, with highs in the 60s and 70s, while the interior portion of the county should largely see highs in the 70s and 80s, even reaching into the 90s in the hottest locations, forecasters said.

The weather service is not anticipating more rain this week.

