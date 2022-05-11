Norfolk Eviction Relief and Prevention Programs Get a $1M Boost

NORFOLK, VA – The City of Norfolk’s Eviction Relief and Prevention programs received a $1 million boost to assist the Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS) in providing relief funding and support services to Norfolk renters facing eviction.

This one-time funding comes from two sources; $800,000 is from City of Norfolk local operating funds, and $200,000 is from the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot (VERP 2.0) program administered by the Commonwealth of Virginia.

To get relief to Norfolk renters facing eviction, the DNS is hosting an Eviction Relief and Prevention Resource Clinic on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Venue located inside Military Circle Mall. Registration is not required as services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Attendees MUST provide the following documentation:

Photo ID

Current Rental/Lease Agreement – all pages*

Lease Ledger or Rent Due statement (to be verified with landlord/property manager)

Unlawful Detainer Notice (if applicable)

14-day Pay or Quit Notice (if applicable)

Landlord/Property Manager contact information (name, address, phone, email)

Last three months’ paystubs*

Last three months’ utility statements – all pages*

Gas

Water

Electric

*copies are acceptable

The entrance near the former Cinemark Theater is closest to The Venue, and light refreshments will be provided to attendees. For more information about this event or to connect with the Norfolk Eviction Prevention Center, visit online, call (757) 664-6363 or email evictionprevention@norfolk.gov.

The urgent need for eviction relief and prevention in Norfolk is expected to increase as the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s Rent Relief Program is closing its portal to new applications on Sunday, May 15, at 11:59 p.m. For eligibility and application information, visit www.DHCD.Virginia.gov or call 1-833 RENT RELIEF.