ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk Eviction Relief and Prevention Programs Get a $1M Boost

Norfolk, Virginia
Norfolk, Virginia
 2 days ago

NORFOLK, VA – The City of Norfolk’s Eviction Relief and Prevention programs received a $1 million boost to assist the Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS) in providing relief funding and support services to Norfolk renters facing eviction.

This one-time funding comes from two sources; $800,000 is from City of Norfolk local operating funds, and $200,000 is from the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot (VERP 2.0) program administered by the Commonwealth of Virginia.

To get relief to Norfolk renters facing eviction, the DNS is hosting an Eviction Relief and Prevention Resource Clinic on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Venue located inside Military Circle Mall. Registration is not required as services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Attendees MUST provide the following documentation:

  • Photo ID
  • Current Rental/Lease Agreement – all pages*
  • Lease Ledger or Rent Due statement (to be verified with landlord/property manager)
  • Unlawful Detainer Notice (if applicable)
  • 14-day Pay or Quit Notice (if applicable)
  • Landlord/Property Manager contact information (name, address, phone, email)
  • Last three months’ paystubs*
  • Last three months’ utility statements – all pages*
  • Gas
  • Water
  • Electric

*copies are acceptable

The entrance near the former Cinemark Theater is closest to The Venue, and light refreshments will be provided to attendees. For more information about this event or to connect with the Norfolk Eviction Prevention Center, visit online, call (757) 664-6363 or email evictionprevention@norfolk.gov.

The urgent need for eviction relief and prevention in Norfolk is expected to increase as the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s Rent Relief Program is closing its portal to new applications on Sunday, May 15, at 11:59 p.m. For eligibility and application information, visit www.DHCD.Virginia.gov or call 1-833 RENT RELIEF.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Norfolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dns#Gas Water Electric#Cinemark Theater
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia

144
Followers
578
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. At the 2010 census, the population was 242,803; making it the third-most populous city in Virginia after neighboring Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, and the 91st-largest city in the nation. The city was incorporated in 1705 and is one of the oldest cities in Hampton Roads metropolitan area, and is considered to be the historic, urban, financial, and cultural center of the region.

Comments / 0

Community Policy