James Harden has had so many opportunities to secure his financial future. The Houston Rockets offered him a $50 million per year extension in 2020. He turned it down. Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks expressed optimism before this season that he would be able to get Harden to sign an even bigger extension—roughly $161 million over three years, in addition to his existing contract—but Harden again declined. He even, theoretically, could have signed a long-term extension immediately upon being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. Instead, he missed the deadline to pick up his $47 million player option for next season. He'll have another chance to do so after the season, but the message here has been clear: Harden has prized his personal flexibility above financial security.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO