ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

German airline accused of ‘antisemitism’ apologizes for stopping a group of Orthodox Jewish passengers flying from New York

By Christiaan Hetzner
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47m4FP_0fafAvB600
Lufthansa is in the eye of a PR storm after it detained a group of Orthodox Jews apparently as collective punishment for some refusing to follow mask laws on board. Boris Roessler—picture alliance via Getty Images

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Lufthansa has issued an apology after Jewish organizations accused the German airline of antisemitic behavior for stopping a large group of Jewish passengers from traveling.

A group of around 150 Hasidic Jews traveling from New York to Hungary on a pilgrimage were detained at Frankfurt airport upon landing on May 4, according to multiple reports. The airline allegedly barred the group as a whole after one or more refused to comply with the crew’s directive to wear a mask on the flight.

One video filmed by an affected passenger showed a Lufthansa employee explaining “it was Jewish people who were the mess, who made the problems.”

One of the passengers, Yitzy Helpern, told Germany’s BildTV on Monday they were met by some 25 armed police officers at the airport.

“It was a terrible, terrible experience,” he said, adding it was his first time in Germany. “Lufthansa didn’t leave a good impression among those American Jews who had just travelled several thousands of miles.”

The airline, which remains legally required by Germany to enforce the use of medical masks for all passengers and flight staff, said only those individuals that did not comply should have been penalized and not the entire group.

“Lufthansa regrets the circumstances regarding the decision to exclude affected passengers from the flight and apologizes sincerely to the guests,” the airline said in a statement sent to Fortune on Wednesday.

The carrier, which pledged to talk to each of the affected passengers, added it was clarifying details about the incident, and could not yet provide further information. The incident has been a public relations nightmare for the company.

The American Jewish Committee called the company’s response—in which Lufthansa did not explicitly reference the religion of the passengers—“apathetic” and just as shocking as the incident itself.

“Banning ALL Jews from a flight because of an alleged mask violation by some Jewish passengers is textbook antisemitism from Lufthansa,” it wrote, linking to the video.

Agudath Israel of America, an umbrella organization for orthodox jewish organizations, meanwhile said it was seeking out answers directly from Lufthansa’s CEO, Carsten Spohr over the "abhorrent" decision.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Lufthansa apologises for refusing to let Orthodox Jewish passengers on flight

German airline Lufthansa has issued an apology for not letting a large number of Orthodox Jewish passengers onboard a connecting flight at Frankfurt airport after some individuals refused to wear masks.In a statement released on Tuesday, the airline said it “regrets the circumstances surrounding the decision to exclude the affected passengers from the flight,” adding that it “sincerely apologises”.The company also said it was “reviewing facts and circumstances” of the incident that occurred on 4 May, when some Jewish passengers boarded their flight and were denied entry.The group of people – not connected to each other – boarded a...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Thrillist

This Airline Has $99 Flights to Paris, Iceland & Dublin Right Now

Now that Play, a budget airline connecting the US with Europe, has finally started flights out of the US, there are sales galore. Last week, it offered 25% off flights to a handful of destinations in Europe. Now, it’s celebrating its inaugural flight out of Boston with another discount to a quartet of European destinations.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Ryanair denies boarding to 15-year-old whose passport is valid for Spain flight

The Schoneville family from Motherwell made a very early start for their holiday flight to Tenerife on Monday morning, 2 May.Parents Lisa and Neil, Zak aged 15 and his sister Lily, 13, arrived at Glasgow Prestwick airport at 4am ahead of the 6.10am departure of flight FR653.They were first in the queue for Ryanair. But within minutes they were told they would not be flying.The airline claimed Zak’s passport had expired – even though it has five months to run.The travel document was issued in March 2017 and has an expiry date of 31 October 2022. It meets the...
WORLD
The Independent

Frustrated passenger creates entire presentation showing Aer Lingus where his lost luggage is

A frustrated Aer Lingus passenger was so fed up by how slow the airline was at returning his lost luggage, he created a PowerPoint demonstrating where his bags were.The self-professed “avgeek”, who uses the Twitter handle @aviosAdventurer, posted the detailed presentation about the location of his baggage after the Irish carrier initially left it behind in Frankfurt last Sunday.In a video posted to Twitter, he introduces the presentation by saying, “‘Perhaps this will help you find my bag, which you’ve lost and given to the wrong person.”Hi @AerLingus - perhaps a PowerPoint presentation on the journey you’ve sent my lost/stolen...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lufthansa Group#Orthodox Jewish#Hasidic Jews#Lufthansa#American
Reuters

Airlines press U.S. to lift pre-departure testing requirements

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. airlines are pressing the Biden administration to lift a 16-month-old rule requiring nearly all international air passengers with some exceptions to test negative for COVID-19 before entering the country. Airline executives say many Americans are not traveling internationally because of concerns they will test...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Airlines to see busiest day for flights on 12 August, predicts aviation body

Friday 12 August will be the busiest day of the year for the number of available airline seats, a leading analyst has predicted.John Grant, chief analyst at OAG, calculates that 16.1 million seats are on offer worldwide for that date at present. The exact number is likely to change as airlines adjust schedules, with an overall picture of 0.6 per cent of capacity removed every week.The busiest day for aviation before the coronavirus pandemic was also the second Friday in August: 9 August 2019, with the data analyst Cirium calculating 17 million passengers took off worldwide.The actual number of airline...
INDUSTRY
NBC News

Amb. Lipstadt: Lufthansa barring all Jewish passengers from flight 'classic prejudice'

NBC's Josh Lederman spoke to Amb. Deborah Lipstadt, who serves as the U.S. special envoy for monitoring and combatting antisemitism, about a Lufthansa flight that barred all Jewish passengers after some had refused to wear masks on the flight. She condemned the action as "classic prejudice" and said her office is working with the German government about the incident.May 13, 2022.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Disabled passenger misses flight after Birmingham Airport staff left her at gate and never returned

An 87-year-old disabled woman missed her flight to Spain on Sunday after Birmingham Airport staff “failed on help her on board”, according to her son.Sheila Cottrill arrived at Birmingham Airport three hours before her Ryanair flight on 1 May, which she was taking in order to visit son Jeremy, who is based in Barcelona.A wheelchair user, she had booked “assisted passage” help via Ryanair’s website when purchasing her tickets, and expected to be helped through the airport and on to the 3.50pm flight.Arriving in her wheelchair, Ms Cottrill was helped at first by the airport’s Special Assistance staff, who escorted...
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

This Airline Is Launching New Nonstop Flights to Europe's Favorite Summer Destinations

This summer, the only thing between New Yorkers and iconic European destinations—like Nice, Palma de Mallorca, and even Bergen—will be a long plane nap. As part of its biggest expansion yet—and just in time for summer travel—United Airlines just announced new nonstop flights from NYC airports to major European cities and countries, including Norway, Spain, and France.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Stunningly preserved 700-year-old SHIP discovered beneath the streets of Tallinn was part of the Hanseatic League – a powerful trading network stretching from England to Russia

A 700-year-old ship that was part of the Hanseatic League – a powerful trading network formed in 1356 that stretched from England to Russia – has been found just five feet beneath the streets of Tallinn. The 80ft-long vessel, thought to be a 13th-century Hanseatic cog, was found...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Fortune

Fortune

127K+
Followers
6K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy