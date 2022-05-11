A shop with giant cookies opens in Clovis this weekend – and it’s locally owned

Crave Cookie opens its first shop in Clovis this weekend, serving up its unusually large, warm cookies.

The company that started as a warm cookie delivery service in 2018 will open its Clovis bakery at 9 a.m. Friday. It’s at Third Street and Sunnyside Avenue, in the same shopping center as the Peacock Market.

This is the place that sells cookies that are 4.5 inches wide and weigh about 6 ounces (“the same size as my steak,” owner and founder Shandi Scrivner once joked). They’re quite tall too.

Crave Cookies offers several types of cookies on the menu daily, including the popular chocolate chip and churro cookies. Other cookies rotate through the menu, like cookies and cream, or a “brookie” (a combination cookie and brownie).

The shop’s grand opening runs Friday and Saturday, with discounts and giveaways like free churros (actual churros, not the churro cookie).

This is the second location for Crave Cookie, which opened a shop with a drive-thru last year in the Marketplace at El Paseo , near Highway 99 and Herndon Avenue.

The Clovis location doesn’t have a drive-thru, but it offers a drive-up service where an employee will come to your car.

You can also do curbside pickup when ordering online , or go into the store. They still deliver to homes too.

“Pretty much any way you want to order you can,” Scrivner said Wednesday.

The company has started shipping nationwide out of the Clovis location too.

Cookies in Fresno

Although it’s locally owned, Crave Cookies competes with big chains selling huge cookies that have opened in the area recently, like Crumbl Cookies , with locations in Fresno and Clovis .

And of course, no discussion about the Fresno cookie scene would be complete without a mention of longtime business Hungry Bear Cookies . However, Fresno-based Doug-Out Cookies recently closed after 25 years in business.

Details: Crave Cookie’s new location is at 1411 Tollhouse Road in Clovis. Hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. Closed Sundays. Cravecookie.com. 559-826-2218 .