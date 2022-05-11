ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, NC

Rockingham County offering free dumping to those affected by EF1 tornado

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ClQgr_0fafA6ge00

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rockingham County Landfill will be accepting storm debris from those affected by Friday’s EF1 tornado free of charge, according to a Rockingham County press release.

Photos of Mayor Pro Tem’s home, damaged by EF1 tornado in Rockingham County

“We are very blessed no one was harmed during this storm, I am very thankful for how responsible our citizens were and how quickly our Emergency Services crews worked to ensure the safety of our community. Houses and property can be replaced, but lives cannot,” County Manager, Lance Metzler said

Anyone with vegetation, construction and demolition debris may drop it off free of charge until May 21.

Acceptable items are:

  • Tree limbs
  • Leaves
  • Damaged housing materials

Any items and debris that are not from the impact zone of Friday’s tornado will not be accepted and will be subject to normal dumping fees.

Normal business hours for the Landfill are:

  • Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. until 4:15 p.m.
  • Saturday 7:30 am until 12:30 p.m.
  • Sunday closed

The free dumping period will come to a close at Noon on May 21.

If assistance or sheltering is needed, contact Rockingham County Emergency Communications at (336) 634-3300.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Crash on I-85 N/I-40 E in Alamance County

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 85 North/Interstate 40 East has been closed due to a car crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The crash occurred near Exit 147 for NC-87 near Graham. There are no details available on how many vehicles were involved, what caused the crash […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockingham County, NC
Government
County
Rockingham County, NC
FOX8 News

Good Samaritan rescues person from Burlington house fire

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Fire Department put out a house fire with some help from a Good Samaritan on Friday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched at 4:31 p.m. and arrived at the blaze on the 1500 block of West Davis Street at around 4:35 p.m. At the scene, firefighters saw smoke coming out of […]
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

High Point firefighters to be honored for saving lives in Copper Mill Apartments fire

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Furnitureland Rotary will be recognizing five firefighters who helped save people from the Copper Mill Apartments fire back in March. “Since 1993 Furnitureland Rotary has annually recognized a hero from both the High Point Police and Fire Department. This year’s heroes are Detective Catherine Queen and Captain Charles Jordan, Fire […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WNCT

Owner of boat that washed ashore in Emerald Isle found dead

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The owner of a boat that washed ashore at Emerald Isle on Friday afternoon was found dead approximately one mile from Bogue Inlet, according to the Coast Guard. Kyle Van Althuis with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission told WNCT’s Claire Curry a man in his 50s was reported missing […]
EMERALD ISLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wghp#Emergency Services#Nexstar Media Inc
Mount Airy News

Historic home, closed since 2019, is reopening

Public can visit Edwards-Franklin House this weekend. The Edwards-Franklin House has been around since 1799, but recently its storied history was put on hold by the pandemic — which is changing this weekend. For the first time in three years, open house tours are scheduled today and Sunday to...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Housing
FOX8 News

Spring Garden Street shooting leaves 2 injured in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been injured in a shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Police came to 4117 Spring Garden Street at 3:15 a.m. after getting reports of an aggravated assault in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two unnamed […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

NCDHHS to temporarily assume leadership of Bertie County child welfare services

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Effective Monday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will temporarily assume leadership of child welfare services at the Bertie County Department of Social Services, the state announced Friday. Bertie County and Bertie County Department of Social Services leadership are aware and have expressed support of this temporary action, […]
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
KELOLAND TV

Photos: Storm damage across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with winds up to 80 miles per hour have caused extensive damage across South Dakota. The video below is of the storm reaching Hartford, courtesy of Paige Stolsmark. This video shows the storm reaching Chancellor, courtesy of Lindsay Van Meeteren. As severe...
HARTFORD, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Severe storm downs trees, power lines across Central Nebraska

LEXINGTON, NE — Many central Nebraskans are cleaning up after severe storms knocked down trees and took out power lines on Thursday. Nebraska Public Power District says 1,336 customers were without power in Lexington because of a weather-related outage. About 650 customers were still without power at 5:30 p.m.
LEXINGTON, NE
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy