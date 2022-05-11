Rockingham County offering free dumping to those affected by EF1 tornado

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rockingham County Landfill will be accepting storm debris from those affected by Friday’s EF1 tornado free of charge, according to a Rockingham County press release.

“We are very blessed no one was harmed during this storm, I am very thankful for how responsible our citizens were and how quickly our Emergency Services crews worked to ensure the safety of our community. Houses and property can be replaced, but lives cannot,” County Manager, Lance Metzler said

Anyone with vegetation, construction and demolition debris may drop it off free of charge until May 21.

Acceptable items are:

Tree limbs

Leaves

Damaged housing materials

Any items and debris that are not from the impact zone of Friday’s tornado will not be accepted and will be subject to normal dumping fees.

Normal business hours for the Landfill are:

Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. until 4:15 p.m.

Saturday 7:30 am until 12:30 p.m.

Sunday closed

The free dumping period will come to a close at Noon on May 21.

If assistance or sheltering is needed, contact Rockingham County Emergency Communications at (336) 634-3300.

