It’s a question NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series driver Ben Rhodes hears on a weekly, if not almost daily, basis. Rhodes, at the tender age of 25, has reached the playoffs four times in his six trucks series seasons, tied for second most all-time. He won the trucks championship last year. He already owns a playoff-qualifying win this season and a 30-point lead in the standings heading into Saturday night’s Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway.

2 DAYS AGO