ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Local officials seek input on west side master plan to include Marathon Park uses

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UREO4_0faf9Eex00

County officials are working with multiple groups on a 15-year plan to improve several sections of the city including Marathon Park, and will hold a public meeting to gather resident input.

“Ultimately we are hoping to gather ideas on how the community envisions the park and the areas surrounding it,” said Jamie Polley, Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director.

In addition to Marathon Park, the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point at Wausau campus area and lands immediately south are in the study area, most of which is owned by the county.

“In each area we are considering current conditions, identifying what should or should not change, and prioritizing projects,” officials said. A steering committee began the process in early 2022 and aims to conclude by the end of the year.

Officials will question whether the Marathon Park Campground should remain in an urban setting, will discuss the playgrounds and bandstand as well as the amphitheater, which has a seating capacity of almost 10,000 but is rarely used. Also under consideration is the future of Marathon Hall, the former UWMC dorm that officials call “functionally obsolete.” Some members of the community have proposed transforming the building into affordable housing units, though “demolition may also be an option,” according to county documents.

Residents are encouraged to attend a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 177 at East Gate Hall at Marathon Park, 801 Garfield Ave.

This meeting will feature a presentation about the planning process and a series of design alternatives for changes to the study area. Project maps and designs will be on display, with opportunities to provide written comments and speak with the design team.

These concepts will then be presented to the County Committees beginning on May 31, Polley said.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

Major repaving project to begin Monday on Highway 51 from Wausau to Lincoln County line

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Work is scheduled to begin Monday on Highway 51 in Marathon County. Improvements include removing existing asphalt surface and crushed concrete, then replacing it with base materials and asphalt pavement. Other improvements include minor grading at median crossovers for traffic control, repaving maintenance crossovers and interchange...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau corrects record on downtown ramp purchase option after inquiry

City leaders will revisit a discussion on an agreement for developing the former mall site after a Wausau Pilot & Review inquiry resulted in a correction by the City Attorney. On Tuesday, the City Council discussed a previously approved agreement that allows Wausau Opportunity Zone, Inc. and Greater Wausau Prosperity Partnership, LTD the right to purchase an existing parking ramp structure from the city. Dist. 10 Alder Lou Larson proposed an amendment to modify a clause that gave the developers the right to purchase the former Sears ramp for $1, asking that the city ask for fair market value on the property.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau’s new executive committee sees mixed reaction

A move by city leaders to create an executive committee of the Wausau City Council continues to create a stir with some alders and members of the community who question whether the group will wield too much power without full representation. The Council passed the measure, which replaces the former...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marathon County, WI
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Marathon County, WI
Government
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

Opinion: Stop the committee mania in Wausau

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County supervisor resigns one month after being elected

County officials will seek nominations to represent Marathon County’s Dist. 24 after a newly elected supervisor resigned, citing personal reasons. The resignation came just one month after Peter C. Hansen was voted into office. Hansen, who filed candidacy papers on the last day of an extended deadline in January, was elected April 4 and resigned May 3.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Application for gold drilling on hold in Marathon County

After an initial review of a gold drilling exploration permit from GreenLight Metals, Inc., Marathon County put the application on hold while seeking additional information and documents. “There is additional information needed before the application can be reviewed and processed for the permit to be issued,” said Laurie Miskimins, Marathon...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library activities

The Marathon County Public Library’s “Little Art Exhibit” will be on display at the library’s Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon, from May 2 to 16 and at the Edgar Branch, 224 S. Third Ave., Edgar, from May 23 to June 6. The gallery contains mini works of art created by community members. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7230.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#West Side#Recreation And Forestry#Uwmc
Fox11online.com

Hot temperatures cause pavement bucking across Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- There have been multiple reports of pavement buckling across Northeast Wisconsin as the area sees record-breaking temperatures for the second day in a row. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported pavement buckling on State Highway 96 at McCarthy Road in Outagamie County. Eastbound lanes were closed for about two hours before they reopened.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

More pavement buckles reported in southern Wisconsin Friday amid record May heat

PORTAGE, Wis. — Crews are repairing multiple pavement buckles in southern Wisconsin Friday evening as a record-breaking streak of May heat continues. A pavement buckle was reported around 2:15 p.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 51 at mile marker 95.1 in the Portage area. All southbound lanes are closed as of 3:45 p.m, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
PORTAGE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

State of Wisconsin Invests $5 Million to Support Transformational Development Project in Milwaukee’s Near West Side

Funds will support renovation of vacant building into comprehensive community center inclusive of space for nonprofit health and wellness service providers, and access to nutritious food and workforce training opportunities. On May 11, Governor Tony Evers joined local leaders on Milwaukee’s Near West Side to announce that he intends to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WausauPilot

Weird Wisconsin history on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Wisconsin’s storied history goes well beyond the facts outlined in high school history books. From architectural myths to hidden tunnels, supernatural creatures to secret societies, the state is home to a wide range of local legends and lore. At 10 a.m. May 13, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert is joined by Marathon County Historical Society Archivist Ben Clark, Chippewa Valley Museum Archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer and Kerry Bloedorn, director of Rhinelander’s Pioneer Park Historical Complex for a look at our region’s unusual history and stories from long ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

DNR update to logging rules raises alarms for activists

An update to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) rules that guide logging on public lands has raised concerns among activists that the department will allow more trees to be cut down and harm the state’s northern forests. The DNR’s Forestry Best Management Practices Advisory Committee is working to...
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Enbridge pipeline critical to regional energy supply, reader says

Fuel prices are through the roof right now. With gas around $4 a gallon and diesel over $5 a gallon, it’s not only getting harder and harder for families to afford the necessary travel we need to do, but these prices are directly impacting things like our food prices – as farmers use diesel to plant and harvest crops and diesel goes to move the supplies we all need to survive. That’s why I think it’s insane to think that some want to shut down a pipeline in northern Wisconsin that transports over a half million barrels of oil and natural gas liquids each day.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries May 13, 2022

Bernard “Bernie” C. Knippel, 83, of Weston, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, with his family at his side. Bernie was born in Wausau on August 24, 1938, to the late Bernard and Adeline (Severson) Knippel. Bernie’s dad died when he was a young boy, and his mother later married Frank Duskey. On March 16, 1974, Bernie married the love of his life, and best friend, Geraldine “Gerri” Greive.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy