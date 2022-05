Appvion, a Wynnchurch Capital portfolio company, has announced a significant investment in new equipment slated for delivery and installation in 2023. "This is the largest single investment made in our Appleton plant for many years and marks the start of a new and exciting journey for the Appvion team," says Laurie Andriate, CEO at Appvion. "The investment provides many benefits for Appvion and our customers, including elimination of 'double-handling' of rolls to improve productivity as well as safety of our people."

APPLETON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO