BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a woman was struck on the shoulder of I-695 by a man who was driving under the influence. The investigation revealed that a gray Hyundai Elantra was entirely stopped on the right shoulder of Route 10 with a reported flat tire. In front of the Hyundai was a Dodge van that had stopped to help the driver of the Hyundai. Investigators say the driver of the Hyundai exited her vehicle and was standing on the shoulder of the roadway. At that same time, a silver Ford Crown Victoria was traveling southbound on Route 10 from I-695 towards Ordnance Rd, say police.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO