Photo: Heavy Rains Lead to Flooding

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Greene County in eastern Arkansas Southwestern Dunklin County in southeastern Missouri * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1218 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Senath, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Senath, Cardwell, Hornersville, Arbyrd, Brighton, Bertig, Fritz, Mounds, Hornersville Junction, Bucoda, Octa, Buck Donic, Dillman, Hollywood and Caruth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GREENE COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO