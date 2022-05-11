ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rison, AR

Photo: Heavy Rains Lead to Flooding

By Cleveland County Herald
clevelandcountyherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRISON – Floodwater flow across Moore’s Church Road north of Rison after nearly 5 inches of rain fell in Cleveland...

clevelandcountyherald.com

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 12:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Greene County in eastern Arkansas Southwestern Dunklin County in southeastern Missouri * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1218 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Senath, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Senath, Cardwell, Hornersville, Arbyrd, Brighton, Bertig, Fritz, Mounds, Hornersville Junction, Bucoda, Octa, Buck Donic, Dillman, Hollywood and Caruth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Officials warn about driving on city trails

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - As the 8 Mile Ditch Trail is close to completion, Paragould officials are warning you not to drive on their trails. The Paragould Police Department posted on social media Friday about while they’ve seen several residents enjoying sections of the trail currently not under construction, they’ve also seen ATVs, UTVs, and even cars driving on the trail.
PARAGOULD, AR
KPLC TV

New details released in fatal utility pole accident

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Surveillance video shows wind was not the culprit that brought down a utility pole in a fatal accident at Church and Hodges streets on April 14, according to an initial report from the Lake Charles Police Department. The driver of the vehicle collided with a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KHBS

Arkansas River: Train partially derails

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A train partially derailed on the bridge across the Arkansas River between Sebastian and Crawford County, Wednesday morning. The incident occurred just past the Train Depot on Highway 59. Officials with the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad called it a minor derailment that caused a backup...
VAN BUREN, AR
THV11

Here are some ways you can enjoy the Arkansas River

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For being a landlocked state Arkansans are pretty blessed with several options to be on the water. We can take the boat on Lake Hamilton, float the Buffalo River, and so much more. But what about the biggest of them all? The Arkansas River. The...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Driver dies in Friday morning collision on U.S. 70

Juana Vasquez, 55, of De Queen was killed about 7:31 a.m. Friday when the car she was driving crossed the center of U.S. 70 and collided head-on with another vehicle. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Vasquez was driving a 2001 model Ford east on the highway. Her car struck a westbound 2012 Cadillac driven by John M. Dennis Jr., 86, of Whitesboro, TX.
DE QUEEN, AR
Kait 8

One person dead, three injured in Thursday crash

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - One person was killed while three others were injured in a crash in Dunklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Anita Wyatt, 58, of Bernie, died at the scene of a crash that occurred at 8:40 p.m., Thursday on Highway 25, about half a mile south of Malden.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
5newsonline.com

Officials capture big alligator in small Arkansas town

MONTICELLO, Ark. — Officials on Wednesday night successfully captured an alligator in Monticello, Arkansas. According to MonticelloLive, officials with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission captured the alligator around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 138, also known as Winchester Road. While the men worked to tie it up, the gator...
MONTICELLO, AR
ozarkradionews.com

Arkansas Man Injured in Airborne Crash South of West Plains

Highway 17, MO. – A man from Fulton, AR has been injured in an afternoon crash yesterday, 15 miles south of West Plains. Jeffery Summerhill, 49, was traveling Southbound in a 2021 Jeep Rubicon, when at roughly 2:45 PM, he crashed. The crash reportedly occurred when Summerhill left the roadway, struck an embankment, went airborne, and overturned when it impacted the ground again.
WEST PLAINS, MO
Kait 8

Three killed, six injured in interstate crash

DYER, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have identified the victims of a fatal I-40 crash that killed three and injured six Thursday night. Content partner KNWA reported a group of motorcyclists was traveling west on I-40 near Dyer when a pickup truck traveling in the wrong direction came crashing into them.
DYER, AR
News Radio 710 KEEL

2 Fatal Crashes in Northwest Louisiana on Friday

2 young people have died in separate car crashes in Northwest Louisiana on Friday. A 23-year-old man died in a wreck on the ART Parkway at Walker Place. Bossier Police says a full size pickup truck was headed south on the Parkway and crossed over into the northbound lane while apparently trying to make a left turn. This truck hit another full size pickup truck that was headed north.
SHREVEPORT, LA
inforney.com

East Texas motorcycle deaths rise in 2021

ATLANTA, Texas - More than 500 Texas motorcyclists were killed in crashes in 2021. During this time in the Atlanta District, a total of 125 motorcycle traffic crashes resulted in the deaths of 11 motorcyclists (operators and passengers). Ten motorcyclists were killed in crashes in 2020. Many more were seriously injured. In 2021 in the Atlanta District, 37 motorcyclists suffered serious injuries.
KHBS

Many Arkansans won't be able to see Sunday's lunar eclipse

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — People across the country are excited aboutSunday's total lunar eclipse, but many Arkansans will have trouble seeing it. Sunday, during the day, looks quite nice with dry and sunny weather however we are watching rain and thunderstorms that will likely return Sunday night and into Monday.
ARKANSAS STATE

