Greenville, NC

ECU plays host to AAC softball tournament starting Thursday

By ECU Sports Information, Courtney Layton
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Host and No. 6 seed East Carolina opens the 2022 American Athletic Conference Softball Championship versus third-seeded South Florida Thursday evening at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.

First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the contest will be streamed live via ESPN+.

If victorious, the Pirates would face the winner of the first-round contest between No. 7 Memphis and second seed Wichita State in the semifinals Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

ECU welcomes the event to Greenville for the first time since 2017 when the Pirates, as the No. 6 seed, upset third-seeded UCF 4-2 in the quarterfinals before falling to Houston in the semifinals by a 6-0 margin.

East Carolina last won a conference tournament title in 2011 as a member of Conference USA. Seeded fifth, the Pirates swept through Memphis, Houston and Tulsa at the newly-opened ECU Softball Stadium to qualify for their third NCAA regional in four seasons.

Entering the 2022 edition of the event, the Pirates are batting .262 as a team with 68 doubles, 13 triples, 29 home runs and 66 stolen bases. The pitching staff sports a 5.06 earned run average and has combined to strike out 239 batters in 358.0 innings of work.

Taudrea Sinnie has been on a tear during conference play, hitting .366 (15-for-41) against AAC opponents with five doubles. In the circle, Jordan Hatch owns a team-best 26 strikeouts in 31.2 frames versus league foes.

South Florida swept East Carolina earlier this season in Greenville as Bulls’ pitching ace Georgina Corrick picked up all three wins and collected 32 strikeouts. The fifth-year player leads the nation in strikeouts (394) and is third in ERA (0.44).

ECU and South Florida last faced off in a conference tournament back in 2015 when the Bulls defeated the Pirates 5-0 in the first round of the AAC Championship in Orlando, Fla.

2022 American Athletic Conference Softball Championship
May 12-14 (Greenville, N.C./Max R. Joyner Family Stadium)

Thursday (ESPN+)
11:00 a.m. – (5) Tulsa vs. (4) Houston
2:00 p.m. – (7) Memphis vs. (2) Wichita State
5:00 p.m. – (6) East Carolina vs. (3) South Florida

Friday (ESPN+)
1:00 p.m. – (1) UCF vs. Tulsa/Houston
3:30 p.m. – Memphis/Wichita State vs. East Carolina/South Florida

Saturday (ESPN2)
11:00 a.m. – Championship Game

IN THIS ARTICLE
WNCT

WNCT

