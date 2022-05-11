ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Three Charged with Illegal Dumping in Jamestown

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn investigation into an ongoing issue of illegal dumping on Jamestown's east side has resulted in charges against three people. Jamestown Police say there were multiple occasions of garbage and household waste being thrown in the area of...

Dawn Farszmil
3d ago

these people need to serve on community clean up crews in addition to their fines.Everyone is responsible to recycle, or dispose of their stuff properly!!!

Chris Allen
3d ago

Now put cameras at Dolstrom's parking lots on Buffalo and 2nd. across from giant chimney

