Three Charged with Illegal Dumping in Jamestown

A Cattaraugus County man was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly fired shots from a ghost gun Friday night. State Police in Machias were called to a menacing complaint with shots fired from Ischua Creek under a roadway bridge in the Town of Franklinville at about 9:15 PM. Troopers and Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies located 19-year-old Craig Bubak, who was allegedly holding a 9 mm polymer-based ghost gun on the Elm Street bridge. After failing to comply with orders, deputies used a taser on Bubak, and he was taken into custody. He was treated for injuries due to the taser. Further investigation revealed that Bubak allegedly threatened multiple people in that area and then fired one shot at a victim that missed. Bubak was arraigned on charges of 2nd-degree attempted murder, 1st-degree attempted assault, and 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was then remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail on $7,500 cash bail or $12,000 bond. The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, State Police Violent Crime Investigative Team, State Police Forensic Identification Unit, and the Cattaraugus County District Attorney's Office also assisted with this investigation.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO