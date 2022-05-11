Pretty Marsh land sale sets modern record

When traveling, how many of us are even aware of the additional taxes added to our bills? Do we decide to avoid visiting the 37 states that, in addition to traditional statewide sales taxes, also allow some form of local option tax? These “destination based” taxes (traditionally on sales, meals, rooms and liquor) provide funds directly to individual municipalities to be used at their discretion. Alabama, for example, collects 9 percent sales tax on purchases, 4 percent of which goes into local, not state, coffers, as does 3 percent of Nevada’s 8 percent overall sales tax, 2 percent of Washington’s 9 percent, 1 percent of Florida’s 7 percent, 4 percent of Colorado’s 7 percent… and 0 percent of Maine’s 5.5 percent.

