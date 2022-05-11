ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Desert, ME

Pretty Marsh land sale sets modern record

By Dick Broom
mdislander.com
 3 days ago

MOUNT DESERT — In what is believed to be Mount Desert Island's largest land sale in at least 25 years, 228 acres of woodland off Indian Point Road in Pretty Marsh were sold in March for $855,000. The property is assessed for tax purposes at $828,900.

www.mdislander.com

WGME

Billionaire demolishes former Rockefeller home on oceanfront estate in Maine

MOUNT DESERT (BDN) -- Four years after buying the former Seal Harbor estate of fellow billionaire David Rockefeller Sr., the new owner of Ringing Point is making changes to the oceanfront property. Mitchell Rales, the billionaire co-founder of Danaher Corp., is having Rockefeller’s former summer house torn down. Rales...
MAINE STATE
mdislander.com

Island Briefs: Camp Cleanup, rummage sale, volunteers needed

MOUNT DESERT — Volunteers are needed on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to noon to help Camp Beech Cliff clean up and get ready for summer camp. Spend the morning outdoors with other community members and then enjoy a cookout followed by cake in honor of the camp’s 25th anniversary.
BAR HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

Editorial: Digging the hole deeper

They say that breaking up is hard to do, but for the Municipal Review Committee –the organization that now represents 115 municipalities in the disposal of municipal solid waste – it has been disastrous. Years ago, after an unsuccessful bid to renegotiate a long-standing contract with the Penobscot...
HAMPDEN, ME
mdislander.com

Bar Harbor elections draw few candidates

BAR HARBOR — When Bar Harbor voters head to the polls for municipal and school board elections on June 14, they will see just one contested race on the ballot. Incumbents Jeff Dobbs and Matt Hochman, who currently serve as chair and vice chair of the Town Council respectively, are unopposed and seeking reelection to two three-year seats on the council.
BAR HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

Sports Shorts: AOTW, Trojan weekend events, Boggy Brook 5K

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School athletes will be competing in the following events this weekend:. On Friday, the Trojans will host a track meet with Central, Narragaugus, Old Town and Searsport. The varsity baseball and softball teams will host John Bapst at 4:30 p.m. The varsity boys’ and girls’ tennis teams will be at Ellsworth beginning at 4 p.m.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
mdislander.com

To the Editor: Earth Day, every day

After a two-year hiatus, we are especially grateful for all the amazing volunteers who participated in Friends of Acadia’s 21st annual Earth Day Roadside Cleanup on April 30. Inspired by a love for their communities and the planet, more than 400 volunteers came out to clean up our state roads.
BAR HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

To the Editor: It’s time for a local option tax

When traveling, how many of us are even aware of the additional taxes added to our bills? Do we decide to avoid visiting the 37 states that, in addition to traditional statewide sales taxes, also allow some form of local option tax? These “destination based” taxes (traditionally on sales, meals, rooms and liquor) provide funds directly to individual municipalities to be used at their discretion. Alabama, for example, collects 9 percent sales tax on purchases, 4 percent of which goes into local, not state, coffers, as does 3 percent of Nevada’s 8 percent overall sales tax, 2 percent of Washington’s 9 percent, 1 percent of Florida’s 7 percent, 4 percent of Colorado’s 7 percent… and 0 percent of Maine’s 5.5 percent.
BAR HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

Editorial: An election twist

The June 14 primary is a month away and some Hancock County voters will have an unusual opportunity. They can vote twice for the same candidate. That’s because Democrat Nicole Grohoski and Republican Brian Langley, both of Ellsworth, are running for the state Senate District 7 seat in the primary and in a special election on that date. The special election is to fill the seat vacated by Louie Luchini, who stepped down this past January to take a job with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Green Independent Benjamin Meiklejohn of Mount Desert is the third candidate in the running.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
mdislander.com

Island Police: Routine patrol leads to arrest

An officer was checking a public parking lot on May 5 and spoke with two people in a vehicle there, after which Meisha Rice, 40, of Belfast, was arrested on two charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled W drug and nine counts of violating conditions of release. She was taken to Hancock County Jail.
BAR HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

To the Editor: Definition of caring

On April 18, my husband was admitted to MDI Hospital where he stayed until he was discharged on April 28. This was a most difficult time as we continue to navigate through our Alzheimer’s journey, but the entire staff who cared for us could not have been more compassionate, supportive and comforting.
BAR HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

To the Editor: Rights, bipartisanship and 2022

Through her use of Jim Crow states’ rights arguments to vote against federal civil rights protections and her opposition to federal protections for women’s rights to reproductive health care, Sen. Susan Collins has signaled the end of independence in the Republican party and of bipartisanship in government. Collins is too self-interested to risk being Cheney’ed by the GOP for taking an ethical stance.
MAINE STATE

