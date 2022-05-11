Man arraigned in murder of 20-year-old woman in Falmouth

A man is being held without bail after his arraignment in the murder of a young woman in Falmouth.

Prosecutors say Tyler Gibbs shot Kianna Barrows on Monday during a “domestic situation.” Barrows was 20-years-old. Gibbs is accused of murder, assault to murder, and possession of a firearm without an FID card.

[ Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Falmouth home ]

Kianna Barrows was shot three times according to the prosecutor. The motive for the shooting was not discussed in court on Wednesday.

Gibbs will be back in court next month.

Tyler GIbbs arraigned in Falmouth murder of KIanna Barrows

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group