Falmouth, MA

Man arraigned in murder of 20-year-old woman in Falmouth

By Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago

A man is being held without bail after his arraignment in the murder of a young woman in Falmouth.

Prosecutors say Tyler Gibbs shot Kianna Barrows on Monday during a “domestic situation.” Barrows was 20-years-old. Gibbs is accused of murder, assault to murder, and possession of a firearm without an FID card.

Kianna Barrows was shot three times according to the prosecutor. The motive for the shooting was not discussed in court on Wednesday.

Gibbs will be back in court next month.

Tyler GIbbs arraigned in Falmouth murder of KIanna Barrows

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

