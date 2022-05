Google announced a major revamp to its Google Wallet platform that will turn it into a catch-all destination for your ID cards, payment cards, access badges, and much more. The massive expansion of its capabilities will see it crossing over with Google Pay, which will remain a discrete service in the US, India, and Singapore. The other 40 countries where Google Pay is available will see their localized versions of the app and platform replaced by a unified Google Wallet app. Those in the trio of aforementioned countries, however, will still be able to pay at POS terminals with the credit cards they have stored in either app.

