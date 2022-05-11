ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mattel to introduce first 'Fashionista' Barbie doll with hearing aids

By Ashley Williams
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AG8jr_0faf7pNY00

May 11 (UPI) -- Toymaker Mattel announced on Wednesday a historic addition to its Barbie doll line -- a version that includes a behind-the-ear hearing aid device.

The addition is part of the company's Fashionista Barbie line, which Mattel says reflects its commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion with the iconic dolls.

The Barbie with the device -- a pink hearing device, no less -- is the first in the line to feature a hearing aid. She joins other dolls in the same line that reflect other conditions -- such as the best-selling Ken doll with the skin condition vitiligo.

In an effort to create devices that accurately reflect real hearing aids, Mattel developed the new doll with Dr. Jen Richardson, an audiologist and hearing-loss advocate.

"I'm beyond thrilled for my young patients to see and play with a doll who looks like them," Richardson said according to CNN.

Some of the new Barbies in recent years have strayed from traditional body types and styles that have traditionally been seen among the smaller-than-life figures, with Mattel opting instead for more representative shapes and features -- including less-muscular male dolls, fuller figures and smaller chests.

"With a wide variety of skin tones, eye colors, hair colors and textures, body types and fashions, the dolls are designed to reflect the world kids see today," Mattel says on its website.

The Barbie doll was introduced in 1959 and has undergone countless changes over the past six decades. The first available doll wore a black and white swimsuit and was available in blonde and brunette. It's been estimated that more than a billion Barbies have sold worldwide since then.

A live-action motion picture based on the line -- starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken -- is in production at Warner Bros and is scheduled to open in theaters nationwide in July 2023.

Comments / 3

Related
Lakeland Gazette

Babylon Bee – Mattel Unveils New Pregnant Ken Doll

This morning, Mattel announced the launch of a new Barbie-themed toy: a pregnant Ken doll. The move has been hailed as an exciting step forward for trans inclusion. “Everyone needs to see themselves in their toys,” said Mattel executive Andrew Schiewe. “For too long, pregnant boys have been excluded. Today, this finally changes. We are pleased to announce the summer rollout of Pregnant Ken!”
BUSINESS
WWD

Spring Trend: Barbie Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Could life in plastic be fantastic? A few weeks ago, Warner Bros. released the first images of its forthcoming Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie, and it’s safe to say all things pink are trending. Fans may not know what to expect from the Greta Gerwig-directed movie but considering the cultural influence of the doll for generations, the movie’s fashions will be highly debated upon the film’s July 21 release.More from WWDPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion TrendPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW RunwayPantone's Spring 2022 Colors on the NYFW Runway Barbie first...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Ryan Gosling
People

Venus Williams Attends 2022 Met Gala in a Stylish 3-Piece Suit

Venus Williams has made her mark at the 2022 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala. The star athlete, 41, walked the red carpet at Monday's Met Gala in a classic black Law Roach pantsuit featuring a sultry corset top and embellished pants. She paired her look with a furry black clutch and a silver choker with a green-centered jewel, topping it off with knee-length braids with beads.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

Sashay into the playroom! Fisher-Price unveils fabulous RuPaul toy set

On Wednesday, Fisher-Price unveiled the Little People Collector RuPaul figure set. The beloved toy brand shrunk down the 6-foot-5-inch drag icon into 3-inch toy figurines that "RuPaul's Drag Race" fans and their kids can have for their own playroom or mantle. "RuPaul is a pop-culture icon who has been hailed...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattel#Fashion Doll#Barbie Doll#Fashionista Barbie#Cnn#Barbies
SheKnows

There’s a Brand New Addition to the Top 10 Hottest Baby Names

Click here to read the full article. The top ten most popular baby names for boys and girls in 2021 has been released by the Social Security Administration — and it was a year of elegant selections. Olivia clocked in at number one for top girl names and Liam landed the first spot for top boy names. The only name that changed on the boy list was Theodore, which bumped off Alexander from the previous year. “Welcome to the club ‘Teddy!” SSA wrote in a press release. Olivia has stayed firm as leading name ever since landing the spot in 2019...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WWD

Tabacaru Taps Into Growing Bridal Swim Market

Click here to read the full article. Consumers continue to dive into the growing swimwear industry, as retailers and brands adjust with niche product categories, such as bridal swimwear. At first glance, the client pool may seem small, but the opportunity isn’t.  “But bridal shopping is a whole different game,” Stefana Tabacaru, founder and creative director of Tabacaru Swim told WWD. The Los Angeles-based brand introduced its first bridal swim collection last month. More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritainePhotos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 CampaignThe Attico Launches Beachwear Capsule Collection “Brides have been doing everything under the sun...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lizzo Sparkles in Blue Sequined Catsuit, Combat Boots & Crocs for New Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo sparkles in blue for her new sera. The “Juice” singer released her new single alongside a music video entitled “About Damn Time,” where the flutist and pop star dazzled in her typical funny splendor. For the first outfit, Lizzo went with a gray sweatsuit comprised of a slouchy hoodie and equally as relaxed jogger sweats. She then transformed and wore a blue catsuit that featured dramatic cutouts and was covered in matching sequins. The garment was sleeveless, but Lizzo accessorized it with a pair of matching fingerless arm warmers. Lizzo wore two pairs of shoes...
BEAUTY & FASHION
GAMINGbible

Disney Set To Lose The Rights To Mickey Mouse

Disney may be about to lose the rights to its most well-known and beloved character, it has emerged. As reported by Deadline, Republican Senator Josh Hawley has proposed a bill that, if passed, would see Disney lose the copyright for the original Mickey Mouse. The bill is aimed at reducing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Color-Overload Bathroom from the ’90s Gets a Calming, Beach-Inspired Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with colorful, maximalist rooms and homes. In fact, many people love them! But others prefer a more serene style. Scandinavian-style minimalist apartment or breezy California beach house, anyone?
INTERIOR DESIGN
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Angela Bassett Brings the Glam in Peplum Jacket, Leather Leggings and Stiletto Sandals at ‘American Buffalo’ Opening Night

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Angela Bassett was effortlessly chic while attending the Broadway opening of “American Buffalo” at Square Theatre in New York City on Thursday night. The Emmy Award-winning actress looked luxe white jacket. The outerwear had a deep V-neckline and ruffled details near the lapels. Other standout features included a series of buttons near the cuffs and the peplum hem. She teamed her top with sleek leather leggings. To add more glam to her look, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HGTV

Watch: Jasmine Roth Has a Genius Bedroom Storage Hack

Jasmine Roth, host of Help! I Wrecked My House and queen of creating beachy-modern interiors, is serving the best design ideas in a sweet SoCal condo she’s renovating for her mom (check out the whole makeover on HGTV’s TikTok). Her mom’s new pad boasts everything from outdoor space decorated with click-in tile to custom art and vintage furniture, but the coolest hack of all is a “woah!”-worthy storage bed Jasmine found on Amazon for less than $300.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Revives Her ‘Newlyweds’ Gucci Skirt 20 Years Later With Chunky Knot Sandals From Her Brand

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Simpson put her own personal flair on a formal outfit. The fashion designer dipped into her archives to revive a timeless statement piece. The aesthetically pleasing moment shows Simpson standing in front of a beautiful spring background. “Fun fact- I wore this Gucci skirt promoting the first season of Newlyweds at 22yrs old on Craig Killburn (@rachelzoe remember this?) #19yearslater #hoarder #cancerian,” she captioned a photo shared on Instagram today. View...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
355K+
Followers
56K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy