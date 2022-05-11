ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senator Stabenow Statement on the Vote to Protect Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON—Senator Stabenow released the following statement ahead of today’s vote in the U.S. Senate on the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would write Roe...

POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
POPSUGAR

What a Roe v. Wade Overturn Could Mean For Birth Control

The Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health has left many of us with serious questions about the future of reproductive freedom in the US. The opinion, if made official, would overturn Roe v. Wade and the right to abortion under the US Constitution. This reality has left people asking: Are abortions still legal right now? (Yes.) Should I stockpile Plan B? (It's not necessary to buy out your pharmacy, but maybe grab a pack or two.) And will the ruling affect my access to birth control? The answer to that is no, not directly; neither Roe nor Dobbs has anything to do with contraceptives, and no one's access will be immediately impacted. But there may still be reason for concern.
AOL Corp

Trump’s Defense secretary tells Fox News that the former president 'threatens our democracy'

Mark Esper, secretary of Defense under former President Trump, appeared Monday on Special Report With Bret Baier, to promote his new book, A Sacred Oath. In the book, Esper details some of the behind-the-scenes happenings that would be shocking had they come from any other administration. For instance, Esper claims that Trump wanted to call up active-duty military to shoot protestors in the summer of 2020.
