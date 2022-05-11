ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pillen Wins Primary, Fortenberry Earns 12%, COVID Relief Available

By Reed Moore
 3 days ago

Reed Moore has traveled through another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. Today's news: Jim Pillen...

Title IX Lawsuit, Casino Gambling, Finally Fixing Farnam?

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Reed Moore has four words for you: Be careful out there. Today’s news: The City of Omaha might actually fix Farnam. A federal...
Meatpacking Officials Pushed “Baseless” Claims about Food Shortages, Putting Workers in Danger during Pandemic

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. At the height of the pandemic, meatpacking officials pushed “baseless” claims about meat shortages to keep plants running and unemployment benefits away from employees, 269 of which eventually would die due to COVID-19, according to a new House committee report titled “How the Trump Administration Helped the Meatpacking Industry Block Pandemic Worker Protections.”
Teachers Leaving OPS, Herbster Snubs Pillen, Indigenous Boarding Schools

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. There was a reporter named Moore, whose first name was Reed, all swore. This writer of note kept things afloat – and brought us the news galore.
Bellevue Mayor accused of electioneering on Primary Election Day

(Bellevue, NE) — The incumbent Mayor of Bellevue is accused of electioneering. The Election Commissioner says Sarpy County poll workers asked Mayor Rusty Hike to leave after they saw him shaking hands with voters at multiple polling locations on Primary Election Day May 10. Nebraska law bans electioneering: campaigning...
This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Nebraska

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
2,000 Mules Revealed Alleged Massive Ballot Harvesting in Arizona, AG Brnovich Already Involved

Conservative commentator and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza recently released a documentary, 2,000 Mules, which features the work of True the Vote tracking GPS cell phone locations from around the 2020 election period to track what they have named “mules,” people purportedly illegally transporting hundreds of thousands of ballots from left-leaning nonprofits and depositing them in unmonitored drop boxes in several key swing states, including Arizona. Arizona Attorney General (AG) Mark Brnovich may have already prosecuted one of the mules discussed in the documentary, a Democratic former official in San Luis, and he is currently litigating in court with Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs over her attempts to allow unmonitored drop boxes in the state Elections Procedures Manual (EPM).
“No Longer One-Way In, One-Way Out:” Habitat for Humanity’s Bluestem Prairie Development Aims to Revitalize Lots in North Omaha While Promoting Community Healing

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Hope. The word Habitat for Humanity Omaha wants their new neighborhood of Bluestem Prairie to evoke. Before beginning construction on nearly 19 acres of abandoned land in North Omaha, Habitat and its partners knew they wanted the residential community to encourage healing as well as financial prosperity and affordable housing.
Invasive Jumping Worms Are Now Devastating Iowa

A new invasive species has made its way to Iowa and the results could be disastrous for the state's ecosystem. Not only are these 'jumping worms' invasive, but they're also downright scary. Jumping worms originally came to the U.S. from Asia in the late 18th century and have slowly been...
Mayor Jean Stothert proposes 2022 annexation package for Omaha, which includes three areas near the city

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced the proposal for the 2022 annexation package, which includes three areas adjacent to the city limits. The annexation package includes the Methodist Women's Hospital at 192nd and Dodge Streets, the OPPD Elkhorn Service Center at 180th Street and Old Lincoln Highway and the Pacific Renaissance Addition, which includes the Ravello 192 townhomes west of 192nd and Pacific Streets.
Future unknown for South Dakota farmers after devastating storm

SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not only cities where people are picking up the pieces. Thursday’s storms damaged farm after farm across several counties. Toppled grain bins, mangled equipment, blown down barns and sheds…these are all common sights as you drive through the countryside around Salem.
Noem Bolts Early from Herbster Wake, Avoids Awkward Stage Moment with Lewandowski

Last September, both Governor Kristi Noem and the man who loaned her planes and won her endorsement in the Nebraska GOP gubernatorial primary, Charles Herbster, cut ties with Corey Lewandowski over allegations that he sexually harassed big GOP donor Trashelle Odom of Idaho at a Las Vegas fundraiser. Keeping her distance from Lewandowski made extra practical sense for Noem, as she needed to quash unproven rumors that she and Lewandowski were cheating on their spouses with each other.
Election 2022: What if Fortenberry gets re-elected?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As voters across the state cast their ballots or prepare to do so on Tuesday, there’s one race on the ballot for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District that, on paper, presents a conundrum for those voters. Former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s name is on the ballot....
Jim Pillen Wins Nebraska GOP Governor Primary

University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen survived a contentious race and won the republican nomination for governor in yesterday’s primary election. Pillen got thirty three percent of the vote, followed by Charles Herbster with thirty percent. Brent Lindstrom was third with twenty six percent of the vote. Pillen announced...
Jim Pillen stumps with prominent supporters on eve of Nebraska primary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen was at Ross Aviation’s hangar at the Lincoln Airport on Monday to speak with supporters on the eve of the primary. He had an entourage of distinguished guests with him, as well. Legendary Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne was...
These 20 License Plates Are Banned in the State of Iowa

Drive anywhere around Iowa, and you'll likely see some ridiculous personalized license plates. That being said, you can't just put anything you want on your plates. In fact, there are some stringent guidelines in place. Don't even think about trying to put these on your personalized plates in the Hawkeye...
