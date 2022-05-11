ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat's Kyle Lowry: Remains out for Game 6

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Lowry (hamstring) will travel with the team to Philadelphia on Wednesday, but he won't play...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Lightning's Nick Paul: Monster game in win

Paul scored two goals in Saturday's 2-1 series-clinching win over Toronto in their Eastern Conference First Round series. Paul was a one-man wrecking ball. His first goal was a backhand off a rebound near the end of the first period. His second was a hard drive down the right side and a move inside through TJ Brodie's feet. He kicked the puck to his own stick and went low blocker on Jack Campbell. Paul filled in for an injured Brayden Point on the night and ended up as the Lightning's busiest forward (22:03). Point's injury looks serious, so Paul will get every opportunity to fill his skates in Game 1 against Florida in the next round.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Team's leading scorer after Round 1

Slavin picked up two assists in a series-clinching 3-2 win over Boston on Saturday in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Slavin quietly leads all Canes with eight points (two goals, six assists) and a plus-10 rating in seven games. He continues to impress and build on a career regular season (42 points). And at just 28, Slavin is coming into the prime of his career. He will be a target at drafts next year.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: No-decision despite strong outing

Morton didn't factor into the decision Saturday against San Diego despite allowing just one run on two hits and a walk while striking out nine batters in six frames. Morton had a disappointing start to the season, carrying a 5.65 ERA through his first six outings while failing to strike out more than five batters in a single start. He looked much more like himself Saturday and is now riding a streak of two straight strong performances, as he allowed just two hits in five scoreless innings in his previous start. The veteran righty will look to make it three good starts in a row next week in Miami.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Emmanuel Clase: Collects seventh save

Clase earned a save against the Twins on Saturday, allowing an unearned run on one hit while striking out one batter in one inning. Clase entered the contest in the 10th inning with Cleveland up by two runs. He surrendered a one-out single that allowed the designated runner to score but navigated his way to the save. Clase hasn't allowed an earned run in any of his past nine appearances, and he has racked up five saves and a win over that span.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Guardians' Shane Bieber: Posts quality start Saturday

Bieber tossed six innings against Minnesota on Saturday, allowing one run on seven hits and three walks while striking out seven. He did not factor in the decision. Bieber was coming off his worst outing of the campaign last weekend against Toronto, but he turned things around with his fourth quality start of the season. The right-hander gave up a solo home run to Gio Urshela in the fourth inning but otherwise kept the Twins off the scoreboard for six frames. He tied a season high with seven strikeouts despite inducing only seven swinging strikes. Bieber will carry a 3.72 ERA into his next start, which is lined up to come at home against Detroit next weekend.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Picks up assist in win

Draisaitl notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Kings in Game 7. Draisaitl was a game-time decision Saturday, and he appeared to be laboring at times due to the ankle injury he suffered in Game 6. The 26-year-old was still able to log 21:39 of ice time, and he picked up the secondary helper on Cody Ceci's second-period goal. Draisaitl finished the first round with five goals, four helpers, 17 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in seven contests, but he'll now have at least four more games to get through in the second round.
NHL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Whiffs nine in quality start

Gallen didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Cubs, allowing one run on two hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in six innings. Gallen continued his dominant season-opening run Saturday, limiting Chicago to just three baserunners, although one of those was a Yan Gomes solo home run. In addition to bringing his customary run prevention, the 26-year-old struck out a season-best nine batters. He has a 1.05 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 35 strikeouts in 34.1 innings. Gallen is scheduled for a rematch with Chicago next week.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Oilers' Cody Ceci: Breaks deadlock Saturday

Ceci scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Kings in Game 7. This was a goaltending duel for much of the first two periods until Ceci scored on a feed from Connor McDavid at 13:15 of the second. This was Ceci's first goal in seven playoff contests this year, though he's added five assists. The 28-year-old has also logged nine shots on net, eight hits, 12 blocked shots, a plus-8 rating and 12 PIM in a top-four role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Connor McDavid: Two points in Game 7 win

McDavid scored a goal on six shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added four hits in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Kings in Game 7. McDavid made a smooth pass to Cody Ceci for the opening tally with 6:45 left in the second period. Late in the third, McDavid added an insurance goal on a fully individual effort to help send the Oilers through to the second round. With multiple points in six of seven contests, the 25-year-old has been as strong as ever in the playoffs. He's got four goals, 10 assists, 27 shots, 21 hits and a plus-10 rating.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Jonathan Quick: No help in Game 7

Quick allowed two goals on 41 shots in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Oilers in Game 7. For the second time in this series, Quick took the loss with no goal support from his teammates. Unlike in Game 2, the 36-year-old put in an excellent effort this time around, though it wasn't enough to get the Kings into the second round. Quick has one more season left on the 10-year contract he signed in 2012. He'll likely share goaltending duties with Cal Petersen in 2022-23 if the Kings don't shake things up in the offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Rowan Wick: Logs shaky save

Wick saved Saturday's 4-2 win against the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on two hits and a walk with three strikeouts in one inning. After Chicago scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to take the lead, Wick was brought in for the save and permitted the first two batters to reach base, bringing the tying run to the plate. The 29-year-old was able to retaliate and strike out three of the next four batters -- surrendering a run-scoring single as well -- to secure the victory. Wick has now registered three of Chicago's last four saves and has struck out an impressive 17 batters in 12.2 innings while posting a 1.42 ERA.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Solid in no-decision

Hendricks didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 4-2 victory over Arizona, allowing one run on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 5.2 innings. Hendricks limited the Diamondbacks to a single run in the second inning and was never in any real danger despite putting runners on base each frame. The 32-year-old has now surrendered two runs or fewer in five his eight starts, though the total of 16 in his other three starts is a bit concerning. It all amounts to a decent 4.03 ERA and 1.25 WHIP, and Hendricks is currently slated to face off against Arizona again next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save but earns win

Hendriks (1-2) was credited with the win after blowing a save Saturday against the Yankees. He allowed one run one on one hit and one walk while striking out three over 1.2 innings. The closer was put in a tough situation in the eighth inning, entering with one out and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Tosses five scoreless frames

Keuchel did not factor in the decision against the White Sox on Saturday, tossing five scoreless innings and giving up four hits and three walks while striking out three. Keuchel tamed a red-hot New York offense, yielding only one extra-base hit (a double by Giancarlo Stanton) and keeping the Yankees off the scoreboard for five frames. The veteran left-hander has rebounded since giving up seven earned runs in one inning against Cleveland on April 20, surrendering just six runs across 20 frames over his subsequent four starts. Keuchel is tentatively lined up to next take the mound in Kansas City on Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Day-to-day with groin issue

Atlanta got the "best news possible" regarding the MRI on Acuna's groin Saturday, according to manager Brian Snitker, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. "He's just going to be day-to-day. I don't know how long it will be. But there's nothing from the MRI that showed he's going to be shut down," Snitker said.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Gets team's only goal in tight loss

Rielly scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Rielly took a pass from Auston Matthews and went high glove side on Andrei Vasilevskiy at the 13:25 mark of the second. It tied the game. Rielly delivered three goals and three assists in seven games this postseason, and has 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) in 39 career playoff games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Focusing on checking not scoring

Cirelli delivered four blocks and three hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over Toronto in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Cirelli isn't focused on points this postseason -- he has one goal in seven playoff games. But he is a Selke-worthy performer whose value is measured in the weight of the wet blanket he lays on the opponent's best player.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Luis Rengifo: Exits with elbow contusion

Rengifo suffered a right elbow contusion in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Athletics. He was hit on the elbow by a pitch and later replaced by a pinch hitter. It sounds like Rengifo dodged a serious injury and is day-to-day going forward. He was sneakily having a strong season at Triple-A and briefly in the majors, so he could play up the middle somewhat regularly if he can continue to produce when he returns to the lineup.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Eric Lauer: Done in by long ball

Lauer (3-1) gave up four earned runs on six hits and zero walks while striking out seven in five innings Saturday in Miami. He took the loss. It's encouraging that in what might be his worst start of the season through six starts, Lauer still struck out enough batters to contribute something for fantasy. He has struck out 39 batters in 24.1 innings over his last four starts. This marked the first time all season he gave up more than one home run, as Jesus Aguilar, Jorge Soler and Brian Anderson all took him deep. Lauer lines up to face the Nationals at home next weekend.
MILWAUKEE, WI

