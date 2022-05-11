Heat's Kyle Lowry: Remains out for Game 6

Bieber tossed six innings against Minnesota on Saturday, allowing one run on seven hits and three walks while striking out seven. He did not factor in the decision. Bieber was coming off his worst outing of the campaign last weekend against Toronto, but he turned things around with his fourth quality start of the season. The right-hander gave up a solo home run to Gio Urshela in the fourth inning but otherwise kept the Twins off the scoreboard for six frames. He tied a season high with seven strikeouts despite inducing only seven swinging strikes. Bieber will carry a 3.72 ERA into his next start, which is lined up to come at home against Detroit next weekend.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO