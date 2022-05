Robotic police officers are visiting the DMV for National Police Week, displaying technology that may be more commonly used to fight crime in the future. 7News cameras spotted the robots, built by the California company, Knightscope, in Arlington Friday. The robots can patrol parking lots, malls, hospitals and businesses. They use artificial intelligence, or AI, to deter, detect and report crime and vandalism, and its cameras can help police identify criminals.

