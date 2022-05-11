Arizona sportsbooks have made $225 million in 6 months

Lakewood-based general contractor Alcorn Construction is expanding its team and operations with a new office in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 2008 by Amy and Chris Alcorn, Alcorn Construction has since transformed into a construction company with regional significance in commercial office, light industrial, retail, multi-family, and senior living projects in the Denver metro area. Over the past 14 years, Alcorn Construction has completed more than 10 million square feet of new, remodel, and tenant finish space in Colorado. The company prides itself on its mission to be a place where great people love to work, and in turn, customers are delighted, an accomplishment reinforced by the company earning a Denver Business Journal Best Places to Work award each year between 2019 to 2022. This model of doing business will be translated into the Phoenix market as the company builds its presence in Arizona.

