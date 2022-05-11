ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona sportsbooks have made $225 million in 6 months

By Editor's Note
Tucson Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough the first six months of legalized sports gambling, Arizona’s state coffers have yet to cross the $10 million mark, while sportsbooks have made $225 million. New February totals show sportsbooks made $24 million off $491 million in bets placed for the month, but the state brought in its lowest total...

milehighcre.com

Lakewood General Contractor Expands to Arizona

Lakewood-based general contractor Alcorn Construction is expanding its team and operations with a new office in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 2008 by Amy and Chris Alcorn, Alcorn Construction has since transformed into a construction company with regional significance in commercial office, light industrial, retail, multi-family, and senior living projects in the Denver metro area. Over the past 14 years, Alcorn Construction has completed more than 10 million square feet of new, remodel, and tenant finish space in Colorado. The company prides itself on its mission to be a place where great people love to work, and in turn, customers are delighted, an accomplishment reinforced by the company earning a Denver Business Journal Best Places to Work award each year between 2019 to 2022. This model of doing business will be translated into the Phoenix market as the company builds its presence in Arizona.
LAKEWOOD, CO
Luay Rahil

The fifth richest man in Phoenix, Arizona

The owner of Los Angeles Angels is a savvy entrepreneur with working-class roots who appeals to the middle class, both in the United States and abroad. His name is Arturo Moreno, and his humble upbringing inspired him to become a very successful business owner. Forbes estimates his wealth to be $3.6 billion, making him the 5th richest person in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Clarence Dixon, Arizona's first execution in 8 years, is dead

FLORENCE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Clarence Dixon, a 66-year-old Navajo man, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection, Arizona's first execution in eight years. Dixon was sentenced to death after he was connected to the 1978 murder of 21-year-old Arizona State...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Jovan Pulitzer’s fraud claims are ‘utter rubbish,’ fellow ‘audit’ researcher told the Arizona Senate

A researcher the Arizona Senate hired to double-check an analysis of ballots by election conspiracy theorist Jovan Pulitzer said his claims that there were upwards of 12,000 counterfeit ballots were “utter rubbish.” A trove of newly released documents related to the Arizona Senate’s partisan review of the 2020 presidential election shows that EchoMail CEO Shiva […] The post Jovan Pulitzer’s fraud claims are ‘utter rubbish,’ fellow ‘audit’ researcher told the Arizona Senate appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Arizona gets ready for first execution in almost a decade

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As Arizona readies for its first execution in nearly eight years, questions linger about the drugs, wisdom and cost of the death penalty. Clarence Dixon is one of 110 men and three women who sit on death row, 18 of them from Pima County. Of the 37 inmates who have been executed in the past 30 years, 12 have come from Pima County.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

The Top "Foodie" City in Arizona May Surprise You

There's a lot of places to eat in this Arizona city.Sander Dalhuisen/Unsplash. When asked what the ultimate “foodie” city is in all of Arizona, most residents around the state would likely guess Scottsdale, or Tucson, Mesa, or maybe Phoenix itself. There might even be a few random guesses in there as well, like Lake Havasu City or Bisbee. However, according to a recent study performed by data scientists at Insurify, the ultimate foodie destination in Arizona isn’t what most in the state would suggest.
ARIZONA STATE
Thrillist

The Absolute Best BBQ in Phoenix

From coast to coast and across the nation, the month of May is universally recognized as National Barbecue Month. But for these Phoenix pitmasters and restaurant owners, every minute, of every day, of every month, is dedicated to all-things barbecue: burnt ends, pulled pork, brisket, and beyond—and that’s not even getting into the legendary sides. It takes a heroic amount of work to run a ‘cue joint. And these barbecue local spots are proving that hard work pays off and that BBQ is essential pillar of Phoenix’s food scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Water Desk

At Peak of Its Wealth and Influence, Arizona’s Desert Civilization Confronts A Reckoning Over Water

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. – Tales of personal anguish are the typical start of serious articles about Arizona’s conspicuous confrontation with scarce water. The distraught Chino Valley homeowner buying water out of a truck because her well dried up. The Pinal farmer losing income because his water-starved fields lie fallow. The Phoenix golf course operator, burdened by high irrigation costs and declining revenue, selling out to a home developer.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix area is seeing the highest inflation in the nation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Everyone is seeing higher prices due to inflation but Phoenix is getting the worst of it. New numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released on Wednesday show the Valley of the Sun’s prices were 11% higher in April compared to April 2021. The Atlanta area was second at 10.8% with no other major cities in double digits. On the national level, the inflation rate was 8.3% in April, which is slightly lower compared to 8.5% in March. It was the first time inflation had slowed down since August.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Marijuana farm creates job growth in Arizona town

SNOWFLAKE, AZ — Just a three-hour drive from Phoenix sits one of the largest adult-use and medical marijuana farms in North America. Copperstate Farms, located in Snowflake, Arizona, began operating in September 2016. The farm initially produced medicinal marijuana and grew to include the growth of adult-use recreational pot when Proposition 207 passed in November 2020.
SNOWFLAKE, AZ

