MOREHEAD, Ky. – One year after Michael Dunagan placed seventh in the Ohio Valley Conference Track and Field Championship finals of the 800-meter run in a time of 1:54.89, the Morehead State sophomore took seventh in Wednesday's qualifying round of this year's meet in 1:54.42 on Day 2 at the Roy Stewart Stadium and Hamilton Field on the campus of Murray State University in Murray, Ky.

MOREHEAD, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO