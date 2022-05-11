ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

‘We do embrace the community here:’ Jaguars head coach drops the puck at Jacksonville Icemen game

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson added something new to his skill set on Tuesday night -- puck dropping.

He dropped the first puck ahead of the Jacksonville Icemen’s playoff game, which they lost to the Florida Everblades.

Pederson’s been pretty visible around town in this offseason, even throwing out the first pitch at a Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp game.

“I want people to kind of see me and my family, my wife, you know, that we do embrace the community here, and you know, see us out in the offseason,” Pederson told Action Sports Jax. “You know, we’re not playing any games right now, and so I think it is important. We enjoy it. We enjoy going to dinner or coming to these sporting events like this and we’re going to continue to do it.”

As for the Icemen, it’s “uh-oh” time for them -- they are down 0-3 in their series with the Everblades and need a win Wednesday night to stay alive. That game starts at 7 p.m.

