Herculaneum, MO

Herculaneum Port funding and project update

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAerial view of cargo ship, cargo container in warehouse harbor at thailand . (Herculaneum) Things continue to move in a positive direction when it comes to the Jefferson County Port Authority and specifically the Herculaneum port. American Patriot Holdings has received bids to build river-going ships that...

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Missouri

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Missouri governor signs supplemental budget bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed a second supplementary budget bill that the general assembly passed last week. According to a press release from the governor’s office regarding the bill, it “allocates supplemental funding for grant programs and operations across state government, including K-12 school programs, domestic and sexual violence victim services, water and wastewater services, child abuse prevention programs, and health care projects, among others.”
MISSOURI STATE
Cannabis Is Big Money In Missouri

Medical marijuana grunge rubber stamp, vector illustration. (Jefferson City) Missouri dispensaries of medical cannabis report the sales of almost 37-million dollars worth of medication and other products during April. That’s a record. There was also a one-day sales record of two-point-eight-millions dollars in sales on April 20th. Four-20 is...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Bill would raise payments in utility eminent domain cases in rural Missouri

(The Center Square) – The sponsor of a bill strengthening farmer’s rights in eminent domain claims promised similar reforms for all Missourians on Thursday. Rep. Mike Haffner, R-Pleasant Hill, joined Republicans from the House, Senate and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe in praising House Bill 2005, which would require compensation for agricultural or horticultural land to be 150% of fair market value and determined by a court.
MISSOURI STATE
855 Ginger Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

ZERO Fault of the seller, 855 Ginger Rd BACK ON THE MARKET! If you thought you missed your chance at this newly renovated Lakehouse in the perfect location, NOW is your chance! There is a reason it went so quickly before, do not miss your second chance! The perfect starter to get onto the water (direct lakefront) or out of a condo! Lowest priced lakefront in the area and move in ready! The work has been done for you, this lake home is ready to start enjoying, just in time for summer. In a hub of Lake of the Ozarks close dining, entertainment and shopping. This home sits outside the Village. Vacation renting IS ALLOWED. Allowing you to off set costs of lake living while owning a piece of paradise yourself. Awesome, deep water cove location with room to expand the dock. The tranquil setting is the perfect spot to kick back and relax yet minutes away from all the activities and action the lake has to offer. Renovated with well appointed finishes this is not your grandmothers cabin.
LAKE OZARK, MO
New MO initiative could help legalize recreational marijuana use

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s a chance recreational marijuana use could be legalized in Missouri. Local dispensary managers says the legalization could be a gateway to helping more people. Inside Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, Manager Sara Gunther-Jackson only sells to medical users. If Missouri voters legalize recreational...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Legends Claim Mobsters Buried Millions Under Illinois Farms

There are many legends of buried treasure in both Missouri and Illinois. I noticed that especially when it comes to the Land of Lincoln, there are numerous legends that claim mobsters may have stashed millions under Illinois farms. It appears that "the family" has been doing some digging over the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Hwy. 100 in Wildwood to see major improvements

The city of Wildwood is pursuing a number of improvements along State Route (Hwy.) 100 utilizing state funding. One is for the construction of J-Turns at the intersection of Hwy. 100 with Hwy. T (St. Albans Road) and at Hwy. 100 with Pond Road. The estimated cost of this project...
WILDWOOD, MO
Two Casinos, One Lake: Osage River Gaming Group Presses Missouri Lawmakers For Support

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The race to bring a casino to Lake of the Ozarks is stirring up dust in Missouri's capitol. The group of local investors that has been for years seeking a change to Missouri's law, to allow a casino to be built on the Osage River, is gaining support among Missouri lawmakers. Meanwhile, that group claims support for the Osage Nation casino is waning in Jefferson City.
MISSOURI STATE
Rogue jurors should be accountable for their action

Last week, seven grand jurors from the indictment of investigator William Tisaby wrote an unprecedented letter to St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison, requesting that the Missouri attorney disciplinary panel take “stronger” action against St. Louis City Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner. To understand how fully out-of-line these...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
ROLLA, MO
IDOT REPORTS 15″ COLLAPSE OF HIGHWAY NEAR ALBERS

ALBERS, IL — Anyone traveling on Illinois Route 161 near Albers recently has noticed signage warning of uneven pavement and water on the road. According to Joseph Monroe, District 8 Operations Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation, mine subsidence from the Monterey Mine #2 has caused the roadway and surrounding fields to collapse approximately 15-inches since May 4 when the problem first presented as a bump. The mine is now known as now known as ExxonMobil Coal USA. Initially, he says, IDOT thought the issue may have been a utility problem. But it quickly became obvious it was a mining issue. Monroe explains IDOT responded to the scene the day after it was discovered, placed the warning signage and began pumping water from the roadway.
ALBERS, IL

