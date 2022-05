The Minnesota Department of Health reported Friday that Mower County has recorded its 74th COVID-19 related death in an individual 70-74 years of age. They added that the county also logged 11,558 confirmed and 525 positive COVID-19 cases Friday for a cumulative total of 12,083 since the onset of the pandemic, up 13 from Thursday. Health officials added that the total number of positive cases, including reinfections in the state for the duration of the pandemic, now stands at 1,479,047, and over 1,447,000 Minnesotans have now been determined as no longer needing isolation.

MOWER COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO