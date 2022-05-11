Armed Robber Pistol Whips Chinese Restaurant Worker In Elmwood Park: Police

Garden China in Elmwood Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police in Elmwood Park are searching for the armed robber who struck a Chinese restaurant worker in the head with his handgun before fleeing with her cash Monday, May 10, authorities said.

Police responding to the incident at Garden China Restaurant on Broadway found the female victim, who was inside the restaurant with a gash on the back of her head just before 11:30 p.m., Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

The victim told police that a male — approximately 6'2" wearing a black face mask, black hooded sweat shirt and a black baseball cap with a sticker on the brim — came into her shop and pointed a silver revolver at the workers while demanding money, Foligno said.

When the victim went to retrieve the money, she accidentally dropped it on to the floor. As she bent over to pick up the money, the robber struck her in the back of the head with the handgun and fled the store running east toward Fair Lawn, the chief said.

The victim suffered a laceration to the top, back of her head, which she was treated for on scene and refused hospitalization.

It was unclear how much cash was stolen. The Bergen County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit responded to the scene, but a search of the area turned up no evidence, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elmwood Park Police Department at 201-796-0700

