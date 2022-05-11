ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Armed Robber Pistol Whips Chinese Restaurant Worker In Elmwood Park: Police

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Gz1N_0faf5qKh00
Garden China in Elmwood Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police in Elmwood Park are searching for the armed robber who struck a Chinese restaurant worker in the head with his handgun before fleeing with her cash Monday, May 10, authorities said.

Police responding to the incident at Garden China Restaurant on Broadway found the female victim, who was inside the restaurant with a gash on the back of her head just before 11:30 p.m., Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

The victim told police that a male — approximately 6'2" wearing a black face mask, black hooded sweat shirt and a black baseball cap with a sticker on the brim — came into her shop and pointed a silver revolver at the workers while demanding money, Foligno said.

When the victim went to retrieve the money, she accidentally dropped it on to the floor. As she bent over to pick up the money, the robber struck her in the back of the head with the handgun and fled the store running east toward Fair Lawn, the chief said.

The victim suffered a laceration to the top, back of her head, which she was treated for on scene and refused hospitalization.

It was unclear how much cash was stolen. The Bergen County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit responded to the scene, but a search of the area turned up no evidence, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elmwood Park Police Department at 201-796-0700

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 6

Sonny Beringer
2d ago

I want to see a story of how a mob of 100 descended on the predator and ripped him apart limb from limb, and put his head on a pike in front of the store.If the government will not do their job and protect it's citizens, Tribalism and mob violence is inevitable.

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elmwood Park#Park Police#Chinese Restaurant#Robber#Violent Crime#Fair Lawn#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

Man Killed When Car Crashes Into Tractor-Trailer At Saint James Auto Dealer

A man was killed following a crash at a Long Island auto dealership. It happened at around 3:35 a.m. Saturday, May 14 in Saint James. Robert Greene, age 33, of South Setauket, was driving a 2012 Ford Taurus eastbound on Middle Country Road when his vehicle struck a 2022 International tractor-trailer backing in to an Acura dealership, located at 780 Middle Country Road, Suffolk County Police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

$20K Reward Offered In Fatal Ambush Of Driver Pumping Gas In Philly: Police

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the ambush killing of a Pennsylvania man pumping gas in Philadelphia on Monday, May 9. Surveillance footage released by Philadelphia police shows two masked men dressed in all black arriving at a Liberty gas station on the 1000 block of East Mount Airy Avenue around 2:30 p.m. in a 2009 red Mazda 3 sedan with the New Jersey license plate number V62-PWX.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Man Charged With DWAI Crashes Into Police Cruiser In Hicksville

A man is in custody after police say he crashed into two vehicles, including a patrol cruiser, while he was impaired by drugs during a pursuit on Long Island, police said. Officers responded to the Hicksville Middle School, located on Jerusalem Avenue, at around 6:15 a.m. Friday, March 13 for a report of a vehicle driving erratically in the parking lot that had left prior to police arrival., according to Nassau County Police.
Daily Voice

Person Found Shot In Norwalk, Police Say

Police are investigating after a person was found shot on a street in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Norwalk around 11 p.m., Thursday, May 12 in the area of Madison Street. The unidentified victim was found when officers responded to the area of Madison Street after several shots...
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
271K+
Followers
42K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy