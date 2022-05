GAINESVILLE — Julia Shipes may not get to practice the high jump much, but you wouldn’t know it by watching her. The Seven Rivers Christian junior earned a fifth-place medal in the Class 1A FHSAA State Track and Field Championships on Wednesday at Percy Beard Track at the University of Florida in an event she really only does in meets, considering she also plays softball during the spring.

