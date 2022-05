Millbrook police say GPS helped lead to the recovery of a stolen car that was found in Montgomery and to the arrest of the suspected thief. According to Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson, the car was stolen Tuesday in the 4100 block of Zeigler Drive. Police say the owner had left her car running while going inside a home to pick up a co-worker.

MILLBROOK, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO