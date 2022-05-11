ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IL

Evansville reports on sewer collapse

By Joel Heidel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of sewer line collapses and trash bids were discussed at the May...

Central Illinois Proud

Sinkhole closes roads in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A sinkhole resulting from a sewer main break in Farmington has shut down several roads off to traffic until Thursday. According to the Fulton County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency (ESDA) there is a sinkhole from a sewer main break on Illinois Route 78 near Casey’s in Farmington.
FARMINGTON, IL
Peoria to purchase and remove accident-prone home on Loucks

An uninvited guest at home can be stressful, but not as stressful as a car knocking down the door. In near unanimous agreement, the Peoria City Council voted Tuesday to buy the house located at 1203 W. Loucks Ave. and remove it. The decision came after public works found the guarantee of the occupant’s safety at odds with motorist liability.
PEORIA, IL
1520 The Ticket

This Illinois Town Is Being Called The Worst Ghost Town In America

Every state has ghost towns, and while many find it fun to explore and look at the history of these towns the definition of a ghost town is a sad one. A ghost town or alternatively deserted city or abandoned city is an abandoned village, town, or city, usually, one that contains substantial visible remaining buildings and infrastructure such as roads. A town often becomes a ghost town because the economic activity that supported it has failed or ended for any reason.
ILLINOIS STATE
Permit Issued For Cell Tower, But Opposition Continues

Washington County Zoning Administrator Matt Bierman issued a building permit for a cell tower in Plum Hill Township on the last day of the permitting process. That allows Tillman Infrastructure to build a 338’ high tower on Jefferson Road, north of State Route 15. Tillman has already begun staking off the tower that will be leased to AT & T.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL
IDOT REPORTS 15″ COLLAPSE OF HIGHWAY NEAR ALBERS

ALBERS, IL — Anyone traveling on Illinois Route 161 near Albers recently has noticed signage warning of uneven pavement and water on the road. According to Joseph Monroe, District 8 Operations Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation, mine subsidence from the Monterey Mine #2 has caused the roadway and surrounding fields to collapse approximately 15-inches since May 4 when the problem first presented as a bump. The mine is now known as now known as ExxonMobil Coal USA. Initially, he says, IDOT thought the issue may have been a utility problem. But it quickly became obvious it was a mining issue. Monroe explains IDOT responded to the scene the day after it was discovered, placed the warning signage and began pumping water from the roadway.
ALBERS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Kitchen Cooked no longer being made in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois staple will no longer be made in Farmington. The announcement came from Utz Quality Foods, the parent brand of Kitchen Cooked. The Farmington facility will now be used as a full-scale sales distribution center. “As part of this, our current Farmington Associates...
FARMINGTON, IL
Allie Corey Leaving KSDK: Who Is the Longtime Missouri Anchor?

St. Louis residents were used to waking up to Allie Corey’s newscasts for six years. That will change after May 2022, as Allie Corey is leaving KSDK News. Now, her 5 On Your Side regular viewers and followers naturally want to know where she is going and if she is leaving St. Louis, too. Corey is not leaving for a new job. In fact, she is making the move for her family. That has brought attention to her personal life and background, which we reveal in this Allie Corey wiki.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Evansville Village Board#Evansville Board
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/12/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) A bill signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker aims to put a dent into a school bus driver shortage that’s impacting Illinois. The new law will allow drivers with suspended licenses, due to failure to pay child support the last three years, apply for a bus driver’s license permit. According to a survey by the National Association for Pupil Transportation, about 77% of respondents in the Midwest said they have had to alter their bus services for students and extra curricular activities due of the driver shortage, especially in rural areas.
ILLINOIS STATE
New area code announced for 573 area code region in Mo.

Crews responded to a fire in the home of a basement on the 1500 block of Themis Street in Cape Girardeau Tuesday night. Elderly woman dead, three houses intentionally set on fire in Caldwell County. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The authorities are investigating a string of apparent arsons near...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Politics
Baldwin discussed water issues, UTVs and clerk

Water issues, UTVs and an ordinance concerning the village clerk were among the bigger topics of discussion at the May 3 Baldwin Village Board meeting. The board discussed increasing water tap fees, water rates and sewer rates. Village Superintendent Gary Schoenbeck noted that while they had increased tap fees two...
BALDWIN, IL
Carlinville man dies in motorcycle accident Wednesday on Route 138

A 49-year-old Carlinville man died Wednesday evening after colliding with a truck pulling a box trailer. The accident happened at approximately 5:40 p.m. on May 11 on Illinois Route 108 at East 2nd Round in Montgomery County. Ronald Schaaff, 49 of Carlinville, died at the scene after being ejected off...
CARLINVILLE, IL
Meijer plans to build first local store in the Metro East

GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV) – Big box giant Meijer plans to open a store in the Metro East. News 4 has learned the retailer has signed an agreement to open its first store in the St. Louis area. The store will be in Glen Carbon at the intersection of Route 159 and Governor’s Parkway.
GLEN CARBON, IL
Metro East family farm to reopen St. Louis County seasonal market

ROCK HILL, Mo. — Eckert's Farm, the pick-your-own produce farm with multiple locations in Metro East, will open its seasonal St. Louis County market on Thursday. The season retail store, at 9530 Manchester Road in Rock Hill, will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Thursday through Aug. 28. Eckert's first opened its seasonal market in the Rock Hill location, a former Lucky's grocery store, in 2021.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

