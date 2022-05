Zoom through study sessions or catch up on missed meetings with recordings. Some of us have had the unfortunate experience of attending meetings after Zoom meetings, scrambling to take notes to remind ourselves of critical points to remember when we are more awake. Instead, you can avoid all that by recording your meetings to rewatch whenever you need a refresher. The feature also comes in handy to share the meeting afterward with anyone unable to join. Here’s how to record a Zoom meeting.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO