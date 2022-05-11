ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick police find fatally injured child while responding to report of shooting

By Stephanie Butzer
 3 days ago
FREDERICK, Colo. — After responding to a report of a shooting, Frederick police found an injured 3-year-old who later died at the hospital.

Around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Frederick Police Department and Frederick-Firestone Fire District responded to a report of a shooting inside a home along the 6800 block of 2nd Street, near the intersection of Ridgeway Boulevard and Tipple Parkway.

When authorities arrived, they found a 3-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries, police said. It was not clear if she had a gunshot wound or some other injury.

The child was transported to a hospital, where she died.

On Wednesday, the Weld County Coroner’s Office identified the girl as Avery Elaine Eskam. Her cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

The following day, the Adams County Sheriff Office confirmed the child is the daughter of Adams County Sgt. Brett Eskam.

"While Sgt. Eskam has been awarded multiple times during his 17 years of service with the sheriff’s office, he is a father and husband first, and the impact of this loss is immeasurable," the sheriff's office statement reads.

Police are investigating this shooting with the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.

The police department said it is not releasing any other details as of now.

