3 New Places to Visit in Ventura, California

PICTURED: MALALA YOUSAFZAI | Tuesday, May 17, 8 p.m. A champion since the age of 10 for the rights of girls to receive an education and the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, Malala Yousafzai made headlines when she was shot by the Taliban in 2012 at the age of 15 while traveling home from school on the bus with her friends in Pakistan. Now living with her family in Birmingham, England, she is internationally known for her courage in refusing to be silenced and continues to campaign for the right of every child to go to school. Part of the Distinguished Speaker Series, but due to the overwhelming interest in seeing this inspiring young woman, a limited number of tickets have been opened up for the community. $89. Fred Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com. Photo submitted.
Comments / 0