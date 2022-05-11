3 New Places to Visit in Ventura, California

Rincon Point may be known as the Queen of the Coast today, but travelers of the mid-1800s had some other words for it. Although various stretches of the stagecoach route ran on the beach, according to historian Charles F. Outland, only in the Rincon area was travel truly dangerous. The beach abutted a steep cliff just east of the point, around what was then called Punta Gorda, now La Conchita. Often the stage had to navigate through the surf. When the tide was high, lots of things could go wrong: the horses could lose their footing, the wheels could get stuck on boulders or logs hidden by the surf, or a wave could upend the stage altogether.

