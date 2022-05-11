ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

3 New Places to Visit in Ventura, California

By Brooke Tyburski
phoenixmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHead to Ventura for a beach-lover’s paradise full of sun, sand and surf. Even if you’re not frolicking in the waves, this ocean community north of Los Angeles offers the perfect getaway full of unique...

www.phoenixmag.com

Comments / 0

visitcamarillo.com

Celebrate Graduation Weekend in Camarillo

Make the most of CSU Channel Islands grad weekend by exploring Camarillo. Congratulations Class of 2022! The California State University Channel Islands (CSUCI) campus has been an integral part of the Camarillo community since first opening to students in 2002. Twenty years in, CSUCI grad weekend has been elevated to holiday status locally, and we always look forward to welcoming CSUCI students and alumni and their visiting families and friends. With 2022 graduation coming up May 20 and 21, we’ve put together a mini guide to help grads and their supporters make the most of what promises to be a very memorable weekend filled with very well-deserved celebrations.
CAMARILLO, CA
Eater

The 21 Best Brunch Options in Orange County

Brunch is back in Orange County. The region’s famous coastal breezes pair perfectly with a bubbly weekend mimosa, giving OC diners a taste of the sweet SoCal life. Luckily, the area’s many talented chefs know that diners expect much more than a simple plate of scrambled eggs, so new menus are popping up weekly with souffle pancakes with berry compote, everything bagel-seasoned breakfast pizzas, and modern takes on the classic morning chilaquiles plate. Here now are 21 great places to check out brunch in Orange County, sorted geographically.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
laparent.com

Oxnard: A Fun Family Getaway

Kids love a good adventure. If you’re traveling with a little one and don’t want to spend too much time in the car – head north to Oxnard. This family-favorite getaway is a perfect destination to visit on a day trip or long weekend. From hidden gems and pristine beaches, good eats and fun parks, there’s plenty to explore just an hour away from LA.
OXNARD, CA
KTLA.com

O.C. Zoo opens a new large mammal exhibit

Megan Telles reports live from the O.C. Zoo to talk about a brand new large mammal exhibit. It will open to the public Friday and will house a mountain lion, three orphaned mountain lion cubs and an adult jaguar. The new two-acre habitat will be the largest expansion project in...
ORANGE, CA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Los Angeles, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. L.A. is a metropolis that is always moving, even if only at a snail's pace on the road. While remaining on a network of freeways that crisscross the region allows passengers to bypass much of the city, they miss out on some of L.A.'s hidden beauties. Coffee, lots of coffee, ideally with a little break at one of the city's greatest coffee shops. A decent coffee spot is essential, whether it's combined with a delicious brunch or enjoyed as a noon break from work.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Coastal View

Navigating the surf by stagecoach

Rincon Point may be known as the Queen of the Coast today, but travelers of the mid-1800s had some other words for it. Although various stretches of the stagecoach route ran on the beach, according to historian Charles F. Outland, only in the Rincon area was travel truly dangerous. The beach abutted a steep cliff just east of the point, around what was then called Punta Gorda, now La Conchita. Often the stage had to navigate through the surf. When the tide was high, lots of things could go wrong: the horses could lose their footing, the wheels could get stuck on boulders or logs hidden by the surf, or a wave could upend the stage altogether.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
orangecoast.com

Toast Owners Expand Their Concept to South Coast Plaza

It’s a rare event when South Coast Plaza adds a restaurant to its dining portfolio and typically a Very Big Deal for the world class retail destination. But when Tableau quietly debuted as the calendar flipped to 2022, it was easy to miss in the holiday tumult. Despite the...
COSTA MESA, CA
Eater

LA’s Giant Pancake Destination the Griddle Reopens on Sunset After Two Years

The most famous breakfast restaurant in Los Angeles is returning to its Sunset Boulevard home on Saturday, May 14. The Griddle, known for its long morning lines and its car tire-sized pancakes, is reopening at 7916 Sunset this week after operating as an itinerant brunch option for much of the past two years. Now the restaurant is back at its cozy corner, ready to serve customers from the big booths and wide tables inside.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

11 Places for Some Gosh Darn Peace and Quiet in LA

Spend a Day of Self-Care at These Serene Spots Around the City. Rush hour on the 405 got you feeling stressed? Maybe it’s the hustle and bustle of your day-to-day or the roaring sirens and city sounds at night? Sometimes LA can be strenuous on the spirit, but fortunately, there are plenty of places to escape the chaos and enjoy some quiet, quality time with yourself. From sound baths and float tanks to coffee shops and creative classes, here’s how to spend a serene and reflective day in Los Angeles. Peaceful Places Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [5-13-2022 to 5-15-2022]

This weekend starts with Friday the 13th and ends with a lunar eclipse. In between? That’s anyone’s guess. But we’ve got some ideas for you. From May 13-15 in Los Angeles, you can check out LA Plaza’s free Salsa series, the Downtown Burbank Arts Festival, RuPaul’s DragCon, free fitness classes at Grand Park, classical music concerts at Greystone Mansion, a Getty 25 festival in Inglewood, the Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, Street Food Cinema at The Autry, and more. Take a look below, and see if something fits the bill for your weekend plans.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Surfing
dailytitan.com

Upcoming Orange County weekend events

California’s famous 626 Night Market returns for its 10th season at the OC Fair and Event Center on May 13-15. Inspired by the open-air nighttime bazaars of Asia, this iconic festival features 200+ local food, merchandise, crafts, art vendors, games, music and entertainment attractions. Tickets are available online and...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
visitventuraca.com

How Can I Spend the Perfect Day in Ventura?

Yes, America sang about Ventura Highway; and yes, Visit Ventura made a fun video that sings right along with it. And in this video there are clues. Hum the song, and follow the video, through one perfect Ventura day. Beautiful empty beaches. Fun in the sun. And – why not?...
VENTURA, CA
BoardingArea

Hyatt Place Santa Barbara easy Highway 101 access

Easy freeway access is probably not the primary consideration of most travelers staying at Hyatt Place Santa Barbara. My interest in Hyatt Place Santa Barbara was a hotel stay stop on the 370 mile drive from Monterey to Orange County, California. The location of Hyatt Place Santa Barbara next to Highway 101 made it a great road stop, but the location is not so great for people who want to be near the beach some five miles away. Parking at Hyatt Place was $10 per night with in and out privileges.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Magnitude-3.5 Earthquake Shakes Parts of the Inland Empire

A magnitude-3.5 earthquake reported early Friday near Aguanga in Riverside County caused shaking in the Inland Empire and other parts of Southern California. The quake at about 6:30 a.m. was 6.8 miles south of Aguanga and 19.7 miles east southeast of Temecula. It was about one mile deep. Shaking was...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Ventura County Reporter

HAPPENINGS | May 12-19, 2022

PICTURED: MALALA YOUSAFZAI | Tuesday, May 17, 8 p.m. A champion since the age of 10 for the rights of girls to receive an education and the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, Malala Yousafzai made headlines when she was shot by the Taliban in 2012 at the age of 15 while traveling home from school on the bus with her friends in Pakistan. Now living with her family in Birmingham, England, she is internationally known for her courage in refusing to be silenced and continues to campaign for the right of every child to go to school. Part of the Distinguished Speaker Series, but due to the overwhelming interest in seeing this inspiring young woman, a limited number of tickets have been opened up for the community. $89. Fred Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com. Photo submitted.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
visitnewportbeach.com

8 Restaurants and Bars for a Night Out in Newport Beach

While Newport Beach may be known for its laid-back, coastal vibe, it’s no stranger to some late-night fun. With everything from long-standing dive bars to upscale restaurants with live music, there’s no shortage of places for an after-hours libation (or two). So before you put your sweatpants on and decide to binge-watch a Netflix series, check out this list of lively nightlife destinations in Newport Beach!
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

