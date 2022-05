The realignment of Pennsylvania’s senatorial Districts following the 2020 Census resulted in Times News area municipalities being represented by five different senators. Because not all 50 senators currently in office are up for re-election, there will be elections in four of the five districts. They are the 14th, 16th, 18th and 40th districts. Meanwhile, in the 29th District, Sen. David Argall is midterm and still has two years remaining on his term, although the redistricting has changed some municipalities that he will be representing.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO