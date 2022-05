“We love going out, and Nashville has so many great places,” says Marcus Buggs. “We wanted to be part of that. Opening a bar has been in the plans from the jump.”. When Buggs and his wife Jennifer opened Coneheads, the Dickerson Pike purveyor of fried chicken in a waffle cone, their bar wasn’t supposed to be far behind. The bar would be an extension of Plane and Simpl, their catering company that makes its own syrups and mixers. The tornado and then the pandemic delayed things, but in January 2022, the couple opened Plane Jane, a stylish lounge tucked under Coneheads.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO