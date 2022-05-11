ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Hartley Reteams with a Key This Is Us Player for New Mercenary Show

By Scott Huver
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Hartley might be saying goodbye to his role on This is Us, but it's not the end of his collaboration with at least one member of the show's team. Hartley, 45, spoke to PEOPLE at Tuesday's premiere for Netflix's Senior Year, teasing what's next for the actor after the NBC...

Mandy Moore Tells Jimmy Fallon She Threw Up After Reading Next Week’s ‘This Is Us’ Script

This Is Us, which is in its final season on NBC, has had the uncanny ability to wring tears out of even the most hardened audience members over the course of its six seasons. And now that there are only two episodes left to go in the show, there will most definitely be laughter, tears and, if you’re Mandy Moore, some vomit. The actress, who plays matriarch Rebecca Pearson on the show, visited The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night (May 10) and explained that she became physically sick after reading the script for the second to last episode, which airs on May 17.
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CinemaBlend

This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz And Chris Sullivan Reveal The A+ Props They Want To Keep From The Set

Only three episodes remain before the book is shut on the Pearson family saga, and as the This Is Us cast wobbles toward the series finale, some of the actors are looking to hang onto a piece of television history. It’s pretty common for the stars of a successful show to keep something from set as a memento from that particular era of their careers, and after six years together, a few members of the cast had their eyes on some pretty meaningful — and sometimes sizable — props from the NBC drama’s set.
EW.com

This Is Us producers brace you for 'incredibly hard questions' about Rebecca in tonight's episode

Have you recovered from last Tuesday's bittersweet Miguel episode of This Is Us? No? Well, pull yourself together, because your attention turns tonight to Rebecca (Mandy Moore), whose battle with Alzheimer's is only intensifying. And with Rebecca in decline, her children — Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kevin (Justin Hartley), and Kate (Chrissy Metz) — find themselves at odds over how to handle the distressing situation. "The Big Three really have to ask themselves some incredibly hard questions about what's next for their mother, in the aftermath of Miguel's [Jon Huertas] passing," TIU executive producer Isaac Aptaker tells EW. "And as is often the case when the Big Three have to make a big decision, and they sit down together, they don't see eye to eye. This is an episode about how they work through those conflicts."
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
E! News

Why Mandy Moore Threw Up After Reading This Is Us' Penultimate Episode

Watch: The Endgame's Ryan Michelle Bathe Gives This Is Us Finale Scoop. If you thought the May 10 episode of This Is Us was intense, you haven't seen anything yet. In the latest episode of the NBC drama, the Pearson children are forced to reckon with their mother, Rebecca's, ailing health after her husband, Miguel (Jon Huertas), dies. And while this episode was a devastating one, Mandy Moore warned Late Night host Jimmy Fallon, "You might need a day off from work" after next week's.
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg shares emotional tribute to co-stars as her break from The View comes to an end

Whoopi Goldberg is finally making her way back to the table on The View after several months of on and off breaks. The star first stepped away from the talk show earlier this year following her problematic comments about the Holocaust, and though she returned after a two week suspension, she left once more for the month of April as she worked on a new project.
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
SheKnows

After More Than Four Decades in Soaps, Days of Our Lives’ John Aniston Finally Gets What He Deserves

Playing bad has been very, very good for the actor. It took 42 years of working in soaps for John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives) to get his first Daytime Emmy nomination back in 2017. And although he wound up losing to Steve Burton — who at the time was playing Dylan on The Young and the Restless — we’re thrilled to announce that this year, Aniston is 100 percent guaranteed to walk away a winner. Why? Because the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that during the live ceremony held on June 24, Aniston will be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
DoYouRemember?

Howie Mandel Speaks About Losing His Three Close Friends: Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, Gilbert Gottfried

Among four close friends, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, Gilbert Gottfried, and Howie Mandel; only one is alive, Howie Mandel. The comedian finds it depressing, “I never dreamed there would be a moment where I could list people who are just gone, I remember being in a room with every one of those people and there was such a sense of invincibility. Now, the silence is deafening. There aren’t words to describe the losses,” He opens up in an interview with People magazine.
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Fans Have Seriously Mixed Feelings About Sami Gayle’s Nicky Reagan-Boyle

Across a now complete 12 seasons of CBS’s “Blue Bloods,” fans have found a well-spring of beloved characters. Some favorites include Tom Selleck’s Frank Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan, and Vanessa Ray’s Eddie Janko. However, while the cast of the procedural drama has received a lot of love, one “Blue Bloods” character, in particular, has received equal amounts of hate, and that’s actress Sami Gayle’s Nicky Reagan Boyle.
