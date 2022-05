More cities and counties are avoiding trials and settling with the families of those who died at the hands of police officers. But have police officers learned anything?. Everyone remembers George Floyd and Minneapolis, which gave a name and face to the Black Lives Matter movement. But ask Kent about Giovonn Joseph-McDade. That city settled with McDade’s family for $4.4 million. Or ask Auburn about the shooting death of Jesse Sarey and a case that has yet to go to trial, even after the officer was charged with murder. Or ask Tacoma and Pierce County about Manny Ellis after the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office settled for $4 million.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO