In the world of jazz, few publications hold as much weight as DownBeat magazine. Founded in 1934, it quickly established itself as the authority on jazz, celebrating excellence to this day with its annual readers’ and critics’ polls of the field’s top instrumentalists, bands, and albums. And for almost half a century, DownBeat has also presented Student Music Awards. So when the hallowed journal picks a Memphis high school band as the top group of its kind in the nation, people take notice.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO