Martin County juvenile charged with trying to rob Dollar General

WILLIAMSTON, N.C (WNCT) – A Martin County juvenile has been charged with attempted robbery of a Dollar General in Martin County.

On April 24, deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Dollar General located on NC Highway 171 in Jamesville. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they were advised that an individual wearing a ski mask had pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money. The suspect then got into a physical altercation with a citizen who was shopping inside the store. After the altercation, the suspect fled the area on foot.

Through investigation; which included the interviewing of witnesses present and the examination of physical evidence, Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office were able to identify the suspect.

A 17-year-old juvenile was charged on juvenile petitions with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault by pointing a gun. The juvenile was remanded to the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice under a secure custody order pending further court proceedings.

