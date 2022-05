One of the year's biggest tech stories so far came when Twitter "entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk", for a deal that may end up being worth about $44 billion. Since then the action has been more-or-less non-stop, with the most recent developments being the ousting of a handful of executives, and Musk's declaration that he would allow former US President Donald Trump to return to the platform.

