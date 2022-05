NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana is one of more than a dozen states that have enacted laws that would ban all or nearly all abortions if Roe versus Wade were overturned. The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be heading down that road, according to a leaked draft of a court opinion on the issue. It suggests the high court could be poised to strike down the 1973 decision that legalized abortion across the country.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO