PORTLAND, Ore. — Jeana Fisher is in her 14th season as a football official. She started out playing the game, then injuries forced her to make the change to officiating. “I feel so fortunate to have the outlet to be able to still be on the field with everybody — the camaraderie and all that as an official,” Fisher said before she officiated a Portland Fighting Shockwave game.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO